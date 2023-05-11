Is Book Club: The Next Chapter on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

A sequel to the 2018 movie ‘Book Club,’ ‘Book Club: The Next Chapter‘ is a romantic comedy movie that revolves around the international adventure of four elderly best friends as they take their book club overseas. Co-written and helmed by Bill Holderman, the comedy film features brilliant onscreen performances from veteran actors like Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen, Craig T. Nelson, and Giancarlo Giannini. Although it opened to mixed reviews, the film sheds light on different themes, such as friendship and romance, which are bound to strike a chord in many viewers’ hearts. So, if you are eager to know more about the movie, we have got you covered!

What is Book Club: The Next Chapter About?

The narrative follows four best friends who embark on a fun girls’ trip abroad to Italy to take their book club outside of the US. However, when things don’t go according to their plan, certain secrets are revealed that lead to some complications during their trip. Now, their highly anticipated vacation turns into something unexpected and more adventurous than they had imagined. Now that your interest has been piqued, here are all the ways you can watch the rom-com yourself!

Is Book Club: The Next Chapter on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’ in its expansive collection. Alternatively, you have the option of watching similar films on the streaming giant, such as ‘Otherhood‘ and ‘Wine Country.’

Is Book Club: The Next Chapter on HBO Max?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’ is not available on HBO Max. However, the streamer makes up for it by giving you access to other alternatives, including ‘The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants‘ and ‘The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2.’

Is Book Club: The Next Chapter on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for ‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’ on other platforms as it is not a part of the streamer’s library. But don’t let it stop you from checking out similar movies about a group of friends on Hulu, such as ‘Bachelorette‘ and ‘How to Be Single.’

Is Book Club: The Next Chapter on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’ is not a part of Amazon Prime’s extensive catalog of content. However, it shouldn’t disappoint you too much because the streaming giant provides you with access to entertaining alternatives like ‘Winona.’

Where to Watch Book Club: The Next Chapter Online?

‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’ has been released exclusively in theaters as of now. So, you don’t have the option to watch the comedy film online, be it by streaming or purchasing. If your patience is running thin or you wish to watch the drama unfold on the big screen, you may check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Book Club: The Next Chapter For Free?

Since ‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’ is unavailable on any of the digital platforms, there is currently no way for you to stream the romantic comedy movie for free. All you can do is hope that it arrives on any streaming platform offering a free trial to its new users. That said, we encourage our readers to show their support for the art of cinema by purchasing the relevant subscriptions instead of using illegal ways to do the same.

