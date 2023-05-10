Where Was Book Club: The Next Chapter Filmed?

A sequel to the 2018 movie ‘Book Club,’ ‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’ is a romantic comedy movie co-written and helmed by Bill Holderman that follows four elderly best friends who take their book club all the way to Italy, fulfilling their longtime dreams of having a relaxing and fun girls’ trip. However, when things don’t go accordingly, and certain secrets come to light, what was supposed to be a relaxing and peaceful experience turns into a cross-country adventure of a lifetime.

Featuring stellar onscreen performances from veteran stars like Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen, the comedy movie mainly unfolds amid the picturesque terrains and historically significant sites in different parts of Italy. Besides, the colorful visuals complement the protagonists’ overall vibe and storyline. Thus, it is natural for many of you to wonder where ‘Book Club: The Next Chapter.’ If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Book Club: The Next Chapter Filming Locations

‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’ was filmed in Italy, especially in the Metropolitan City of Rome Capital and Venice. As per reports, principal photography for the rom-com commenced in May 2022 and was seemingly wrapped up in the summer of the same year. Now, without further ado, let’s follow the four friends and get a detailed account of all the specific locations where they roam around!

Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy

Most of ‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’ was lensed in the Metropolitan City of Rome, in the Lazio region of the Italian Republic. The scene where Vivian tells her friends that she is going to get married was recorded on location in St. Paul’s Within the Walls at Via Nazionale, 16a, in the city of Roma. Moreover, Leonardo da Vinci International Airport at Via dell’Aeroporto di Fiumicino, in Fiumicino, served as a key production site, mainly for the scene when the four friends land in Italy.

Several exterior portions were shot on location in Trevi Fountain on Piazza di Trevi. Also, the iconic steep slope of the Spanish Steps on Piazza di Spagna features in the backdrop of a few sequences. Furthermore, the cast and crew members were spotted lensing some scenes on Piazza della Rotonda.

Venice, Italy

Located in northeastern Italy, Venice hosted the production of ‘Book Club: The Next Chapter,’ with the filming unit making the most of the city’s scenic landscape, including the iconic Grand Canal. In a May 2023 interview with ET Canada, one of the leading cast members, Jane Fonda, opened up about her experience shooting the sequel in Italy. She said, “It was a real adventure. It was fun. We care for each other. We’d made a movie together before, the first one, and it was very successful. So, you know, we kind of we had trust.”

Fonda added, “We had love. We had the foundation. And on top of that, we could just drink and have fun and eat and enjoyed this very funny movie.” Over the years, Venice’s locales have been featured in numerous movies and TV shows, apart from ‘Book Club: The Next Chapter.’ Some notable ones include ‘The English Patient,’ ‘Youth,’ ‘The Rules of Attraction,’ ‘Just Married,’ ‘Only You,’ and ‘One Life to Live.’

