Is Bow Lion Dead? Did Yadira Guevara-Prip Leave See?

Steven Knight’s ‘See’ is an Apple TV+ series that takes place in a world where most of humanity has died due to a viral pandemic, and the descendants of the survivors have lost their ability to see. The story predominantly revolves around Baba Voss (Jason Momoa), a fierce warrior who raises his sighted stepchildren in a time when the sense of sight is regarded as blasphemy against the prevalent religion. Portrayed by Yadira Guevara-Prip, Bow Lion is an important character in ‘See.’ She is originally a member of the Alkenny Tribe and a loyal ally of Baba. Bow Lion is known for her martial prowess and is often referred to by the moniker Kill Dancer. She is also the daughter of the Dreamer, the person in charge of the spiritual health of the tribe. When the Alkenny Tribe is nearly wiped out by the Payan Witchfinder General Tamacti Jun and his soldiers, Bow Lion is one of the few survivors who manage to escape. As Baba Voss and his family make their way to The House of Enlightenment, Bow Lion grows close to Kofun and Haniwa.

Bow Lion plays a reduced part in the second season of ‘See.’ She now lives with one of the other Hidden Tribes. They come to the aid of the Payans when the kingdom is attacked by the Trivantians. If the events of the season 3 premiere have made you wonder whether Yadira Guevara-Prip left the show, we got you covered.

Is Bow Lion Dead?

Yes, Bow Lion is dead. In season 3 episode 1, titled ‘Heavy Hangs the Head,’ Bow Lion comes to see Baba. At the end of the second season, Baba left his family because he was unsure what his role was among them any longer. Bow Lion asks Baba’s help with the children of her tribe who have lost their parents in the war. Baba dismisses the notion, declaring that he has spent enough time raising other man’s children. Suddenly, Bow Lion and Baba realize that they are not alone. It is revealed that Tormada, the chief science officer of the Trivantian army, has come seeking revenge for the death of Edo Voss, his close friend. His trackers have followed Bow Lion, who unknowingly have led them right to Baba’s doorsteps.

In the Alkenny Tribe, Bow Lion was the Shadow Warrior, a near-mythical person with a rare gift that allowed her to roam about undetected by sound or smell. And yet, she never realizes in the season 3 premiere that she was being followed. Tormada declares that he will have his revenge on Baba and then will kill his family. He does this to lure Baba to the area where he and his people have placed an explosive substance that Oloman has developed. Baba seems to understand that this is a trap. But Bow Lion doesn’t and tries to rush toward the enemy. She is killed in the ensuing explosion, and Baba is knocked unconscious.

Did Yadira Guevara-Prip Leave See?

As of August 2022, neither Guevara-Prip nor the show creators and Apple executives have announced her departure from ‘See.’ Guevara-Prip has been actively promoting the third and final season of the show on her social media. She is part of the main cast in the first season. In season 2, her role is drastically reduced, but she still appears in two episodes, ‘The Witchfinder (season 2 episode 4) and ‘Rock-a-Bye’ (season 2 episode 8.’ In ‘Heavy Hangs the Head,’ the story of her character comes to an end.

Guevara-Prip is set to star in ‘Tumba Del Mar,’ an indie adventure drama film that revolves around a Cuban immigrant in Miami in the aftermath of Fidel Castro’s death in 2016. Guevara-Prip portrays a character named Yilena. The film is directed by Andrew Garcia and is currently in post-production.

Read More: Is Dave Bautista’s Edo Voss in See Season 3?