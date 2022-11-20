Is Caroline Warner Fired? Did Jacki Weaver Leave Yellowstone?

Paramount Network’s Western series ‘Yellowstone’ revolves around John Dutton’s attempts to defeat Market Equities as he assumes the office of the Governor of Montana to protect his Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. After assuming the office, John makes Bethany “Beth” Dutton his general as he appoints her as his Chief of Staff. Beth instructs John on affairs concerning Market Equities and helps him create laws against the company. In the third episode of the season, Beth sets out to destroy Market Equities’ plans to fulfill the Paradise Valley Project. Beth’s actions pave the way for severe consequences, which even threaten Caroline Warner’s position in the company. So, is she fired? Let’s find out! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Caroline Warner Fired?

In the third episode of the fifth season, Beth meets Rob of BI, one of the most significant competitors of Market Equities. Beth lets Rob know that she is ready to trade her controlling interest in Schwartz & Meyer to Rob’s company, which astounds the latter. Since the company is worth over two billion with hundreds of millions of returns per annum, Rob expresses his doubts concerning Beth’s intentions behind the trade. Beth reveals to him that all she wants in return for selling the controlling interest is the thousands of hectares of land near Yellowstone, where Market Equities is planning to construct the second terminal of the airport.

Beth gets the land she needs and files a conservation easement, which stops Market Equities from constructing the airport, which is an essential part of the company’s Paradise Valley Project. Beth knows that the project is a waste of money and resources if there isn’t any land to build the airport. As a repercussion of Beth’s deal with BI, the board of Market Equities recalls Caroline Warner to New York. The board realizes that Caroline has failed to fulfill her objectives as she receives setbacks after setbacks in the form of John stopping the funding for her project and Beth filing the conservation easement.

Caroline hasn’t yet been told whether she is fired. But as Beth tells Rob, the former’s actions are expected to cost Market Equities billions and the board of the company may want to punish Caroline for the same by firing her. Since she is asked to return to New York, it is evident that the board members of Market Equities do not trust or believe in her enough. Since Caroline is expected to leave for New York, the viewers must be wondering whether we have seen the last of Jacki Weaver in the show. Let’s see.

Did Jacki Weaver Leave Yellowstone?

As of now, neither Paramount Network nor Jacki Weaver has released a statement concerning the actress’ departure from ‘Yellowstone.’ Although Caroline is expected to return to New York, she may not go for good. Weaver returned to the fifth season of the show as part of the recurring cast and it is unlikely that the actress will leave the season only after three episodes. Considering that Weaver is a recurring cast member of the season, we may see her either deciding against returning to New York or coming back to Montana after leaving for New York explaining the predicament to the board members.

When Ellis Steele informs Caroline about the board’s decision, the latter asks the former to let Sarah continue her fight against the Duttons. Since Caroline wants to see the annihilation of the Dutton family, she may rejoin Sarah in the war against the Duttons even if she leaves for New York.

Read More: Does John Dutton Die? Is Kevin Costner Leaving Yellowstone?