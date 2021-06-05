‘Cartel Crew’ is a reality television series that has garnered more than a few glaring glances as well as avid viewers. The series sheds light on the day-to-day lives of a group of people who have connections to drug cartels or organized crime mobs from Miami, Florida. The series explores how their family’s background and activities in the illegal drug business affected their lives. In addition, it also highlights the descendants’ efforts to move on from their past by forging a new identity for themselves.

Naturally, viewers have questioned the “reality” of the series due to its premise. If you are among the skeptics who aren’t convinced that the ‘Cartel Crew’ is as authentic as it portrays itself to be, we’ve got you covered. Allow us to share some insights that should help you settle the fake or real debate surrounding the series.

Is Cartel Crew Real or Fake?

‘Cartel Crew’ comes on the back of the success of crime drama shows such as ‘Narcos,’ ‘Ozark,’ and ‘Queen of the South,’ all of which have captivated the audience with their compelling drug cartel dramas. Therefore, it was only a matter of time before their success would be replicated in a reality series format. However, ‘Cartel Crew’ distances itself from the criminal activities and focuses on the positive aspects, as mentioned earlier.

The series has been accused of glorifying cartel life, and the cast members such as Michael Corleone Blanco, the son of Griselda Blanco AKA “Cocaine Godmother,” and Katherine “Tatu Baby” Flores, daughter of a former New York-based drug kingpin, regularly speak about their family’s criminal activities on the screen. Blanco’s clothing business, known as Pure Blanco, sells drug lord-themed clothes, most notable of which are apparels with the image of Blanco’s mother and the text – “Boss like Griselda.”

The cast members’ moderately fond attitude towards their family members, and in some cases, their own former lifestyles have sparked fan speculation that something is aloof and such elements are purposely glossed over to draw in the audience. Similarly, most of the cast members, except twins Michael and Nicole Zavala, have lost loved ones due to their connection to the underworld. This has caused tension between the twins and the other cast members, who have frequently taunted them over their “claims” of having ties to a drug cartel. Not only does this particular conflict feel a bit staged, but it also adds credence to our previous point.

Nicole made headlines when she got into an altercation with Dallas Cowboys footballer Terrance Williams. She also accused Williams and his friend of physical assault. However, Williams’ version of the events is drastically different. We must also inform you that Nicole did not name-drop Williams on the show but opened up about physical assault and a toxic relationship with a “big-name” boyfriend on an episode. Therefore, it is entirely possible that Nicole is talking about someone other than Williams.

This is a perfect example of how the series leaves a layer of ambiguity over its drama. While there is some evidence that points to the show being fake, it is circumstantial at best. Therefore, we consider ‘Cartel Crew’ a reality series in the truest sense of the word as it thrives on ambiguity over certain events depicted on the show. One thing that is certainly true is that most of the cast members have been affected by their family’s connections to drug cartels. Everything else should be taken with a grain of salt.

Read More: Best Drug Movies on Netflix