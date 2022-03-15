Is Charlie Leaving HIMYF? Will Tom Ainsley Be in Season 2?

In Hulu’s sitcom ‘How I Met Your Father,’ Charlie builds an adorable relationship with Valentina despite the several challenges he faces. When his parents disown him, he finds a job at Sid’s bar to prolong his stay in New York City. He also finds a different apartment to stay in when Valentina expresses her concern that they aren’t ready to live together. Through compromises and sacrifices, Charlie lives his best life with Valentina in NYC. However, the first season finale witnesses a tragic development in Charlie’s relationship with Valentina, making one worry about Tom Ainsley’s future in the show. On that note, here’s everything we know! SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Happened to Charlie?

When Valentina fails to make it to a football match watch party hosted by Charlie, she promises him that she and their potential kids will watch matches with him in the future. Valentina’s words startle Charlie since the latter doesn’t want to have kids. They both have a conversation about the same, only for Valentina to make it clear that she yearns for a big family in the future. Charlie, influenced by the painful childhood he had with his parents, tells Valentina that he doesn’t want to have children only to become such a parent.

At the end of the first season finale, Valentina reveals to Sophie that she broke up with Charlie. Since Charlie and Valentina separate, the former may think about returning to England. Since there isn’t anything that holds him back in New York City, Charlie may find it unnecessary to continue his life in a place where he doesn’t sync with. If that’s the case, Charlie’s possible decision to move from NYC will likely pave the way for Tom Ainsley’s departure from the show. As fans look forward to the second season of the show, will Ainsley continue to appear in the sitcom? Let’s find out!

Is Charlie Leaving How I Met Your Father? Will Tom Ainsley Be in Season 2?

The maturity Charlie and Valentina show to nurture their relationship from the premiere episode of the show to the first season finale is incredibly touching. Considering their compatibility, it isn’t a surprise that their breakup is nothing but an astounding development for the ardent admirers of the characters. As they part ways, fans are right to worry about Tom Ainsley’s possible exit from the show as Charlie’s life arrives at crossroads. As someone who moves from one country to another frequently, there is indeed a possibility that Charlie may leave New York City as his life with Valentina comes to an end, opening a gateway for Ainsley to exit.

However, neither Hulu nor Ainsley has released an official statement or announcement regarding Charlie’s supposed departure from the show, indicating the possibility of the actor returning for the second season. Furthermore, in an interview given in March 2022, co-creator Isaac Aptaker talked about different pathways one can take to parenthood irrespective of their decision to not have kids at a certain point in their life. Aptaker’s words indicate that complications may arise in Charlie’s life regarding his wish to not be a father. Thus, we may see Charlie dealing with the consequences of his decision in the sophomore season of the sitcom rather than Ainsley’s exit.

Charlie and Valentina always succeed in showing that they can overcome any differences that come their way. We can hope that their decision to break up is nothing but spur-of-the-moment and they will reconsider the same to give their relationship another chance as they do upon their first break up. Considering these possibilities, we believe that Tom Ainsley will likely be in ‘How I Met Your Father’ season 2.

