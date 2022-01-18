In CBS’ sitcom ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ Cobie Smulders’ Robin Scherbatsky is simply incredible. As the love interest of both Ted and Barney, Robin is at the center of many outrageous incidents that happen in the show. With her fierce outward behavior, Robin lives a life that is beyond the traditional norms and morals. Her on-and-off relationship with Barney and the eventual marriage and divorce are key parts of the show’s narrative. As the much-awaited sequel to the show, ‘How I Met Your Father,’ finally grace the screens, fans of the characters must be curious to know whether Smulders is reprising the beloved role. Let’s find out!

Is Cobie Smulders’ Robin Scherbatsky in How I Met Your Father?

The final season of ‘How I Met Your Mother’ ends with Ted realizing that he still loves Robin. Even though Tracy becomes the one for him, his love for Robin does not diminish. Upon Robin and Barney’s divorce, the fans wanted to see Ted and Robin becoming one. Even though it is disappointing, Robin’s journey with Ted is not part of ‘How I Met Your Father’ as the actress is not reprising the character in a regular or recurring capacity in the sequel.

Rather than a follow-up show, ‘How I Met Your Father’ is a standalone sequel to ‘How I Met Your Mother’ and does not continue the narrative or follow the characters of the latter. The sitcom revolves around an entirely original set of characters and storylines, even though they are inspired by the narrative structure, themes, and character traits of the original show. Thus, the admirers of Robin may need to settle with Sophie and her friends’ lives in the sequel.

However, the possibility of Cobie Smulders reprising the role of Robin Scherbatsky cannot be completely written off. According to Hilary Duff, the lead performer and producer of the show, we may see guest appearances from the cast of the original show in the sequel. Although the actress didn’t reveal who they will be, we can very well hope for Smulders returning as Robin.

As someone who has enough experience in dating in the Big Apple, Robin can help Sophie in her quest to find her better half in New York City. Even if it’s a guest appearance, an opportunity to watch Robin back on-screen will indeed be remarkable. Considering that the character’s return can also be used to hint at the state of her and Ted’s lives after the events of the original show’s finale, we can hope to see Smulders in the upcoming episodes of ‘How I Met Your Father.’

