Is Dumb Money on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Adapted from Ben Mezrich’s 2021 book ‘The Antisocial Network,’ which itself is based on true events, ‘Dumb Money’ is a biographical comedy-drama movie that revolves around the GameStop short squeeze that led to regular people getting rich by turning it into one of the hottest companies in the world. With Craig Gillespie at the helm, the film features Paul Dano as the lead actor who is accompanied by the star-studded cast of Pete Davidson, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley, and Seth Rogen. If you have some knowledge about the GameStop incident and wish to know further details about the same, you must be eager to learn more about this film. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is Dumb Money About?

Billed as the ultimate David vs. Goliath tale, it centers on a regular guy named Keith Gill who unexpectedly starts the entire movement by putting all his life savings into the stock while posting about it on the internet. Sooner rather than later, his social media posts blow up. As a result, his life as well as the lives of his followers change for the better as they become richer by the minute but only until the billionaires at the top decide to fight back. Now that you are psyched to know what happens in the end, here are all the ways you can catch the film yourself!

Is Dumb Money on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix does not house ‘Dumb Money’ in its vast content library. However, those looking for a similar movie can turn to other alternatives like ‘The Laundromat‘ and ‘Rising High.’

Is Dumb Money on HBO Max?

No, ‘Dumb Money’ is not a part of HBO Max’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows. Nevertheless, the streamer offers some excellent alternatives like ‘Too Big To Fail.’

Is Dumb Money on Hulu?

Hulu users will be disappointed to know that ‘Dumb Money’ is not available in its content catalog. But don’t let it disappoint you as the streamer houses similar movies on the platform such as ‘Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game.’

Is Dumb Money on Amazon Prime?

Even though Amazon Prime Video does not offer ‘Dumb Money,’ the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving its subscribers access to other alternatives, including ‘Billionaire Boys Club.’

Where to Watch Dumb Money Online?

‘Dumb Money’ has been exclusively released in theaters, which means it is not currently available on any digital platforms. But if you wish to get an immersive viewing experience, you can go to your nearest theater to watch the America Ferrera starrer. You can check show timings and book your tickets on the movie’s official website or Fandango.

How to Stream Dumb Money for Free?

Since the movie has only been released in theatres, at the moment, there is currently no way for you to watch ‘Dumb Money’ for free. All you can do is wait for it to arrive on any of the online platforms offering free trials to first-time subscribers. Having said that, we recommend our readers not to use illegal and unethical means to watch their favorite movies and instead, pay for the relevant subscriptions to support the cinematic arts.

Read More: Best Finance Movies