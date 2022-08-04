Is Easter Sunday Based on a True Story?

Helmed by Jay Chandrasekhar, ‘Easter Sunday’ is a comedy film that follows a man named Joseph “Joe” Valencia. As a struggling comedian and actor, Joe’s life is far from a perfect picture. Needless to say that he is not looking forward to attending the Easter Sunday gathering with his adopted son Junior Valencia. While there, the chaotic and dysfunctional dynamic of his extended Filipino American family leads to several hilarious situations.

With actors like Jo Koy, Jimmy O. Yang, Tia Carrere, and Lydia Gaston, the movie weaves a highly relatable story that truly captivates the viewers. As the events within the film unfold, the situation seems to get even more bizarre and yet even more familiar. The multitude of realistic elements within the movie compelled several fans to wonder just how close ‘Easter Sunday’ is to real life. Is the storyline inspired by real events or simply a fictional tale of family drama? Well, get ready to explore the possibilities with us.

Is Easter Sunday a True Story?

No, ‘Easter Sunday’ is not based on a true story. However, the events within the movie are inspired by comedian Jo Koy’s life. Several elements within the film have either been picked from Jo’s life or his 2019 comedy special ‘Comin’ in Hot.’ Centered around the Filipino culture in America, the Jay Chandrasekhar directorial brings the culture of the community in an unprecedented way on the big screen. Talented writers Kate Angelo and Ken Cheng helped pen the movie’s story and screenplay.

The journey to the big screen was in no way easy for ‘Easter Sunday.’ Jo Koy’s efforts to bring Filipino representation into mainstream media played a monumental role in the process. A few years ago, Jo found himself in an unexpected dilemma. His comedy sets seemed to resonate with the general populace, and his shows never lacked for an audience. However, most networks allegedly did not think his specials would be a good bargain. In fact, Jo’s 2017 Netflix special “Live From Seattle” almost did not feature on the platform. Apparently, the streaming giant did not offer the comedian a special. When Jo decided to shoot it on his own dime, Netflix called his manager to convey that they were not going to host it.

Frustrated with the rejection and determined to have the Filipinos heard, Jo apparently went ahead and shot the set and pitched it to Netflix, who ended up presenting it to their subscribers. This event inevitably led to the making of ‘Easter Sunday.’ “I’m glad I did that because that’s how I got ‘Comin’ in Hot’ (2019), and [Steven] Spielberg saw it. He said, “Oh my god, this is hilarious, let’s do something with it.” But it’s so frustrating that in 2022, we’re still trying to sell ourselves,” Jo shared with Variety. Amblin Partners, Steven Spielberg‘s entertainment company, asked Jo to star in what would become the first-ever Hollywood film with an all-Filipino cast.

When it came to the movie’s casting, there were a few names like Tia Carrere and Lydia Gaston that Jo could not be happier with. “I wanted Tia in this movie so bad. That’s one thing I told the producers: Tia and Lou Diamond Phillips paved the road for us. They kicked down these doors when they were dealing with racism,” the comedian elaborated.

As for how closely the movie mirrors reality, it seems that Jo’s real-life mother might be just as enthused about his career as his on-screen mother. When asked if his mother was happy with his career choices, Jo replied, “They’re never happy. Are they ever happy? Art imitates life. I can’t do anything right in this movie to save my life. Here I am taking care of my family, and then I hear, “God, if you just went to college, Joseph.””

Even though the storyline of ‘Easter Sunday’ is not exactly true to reality, several instances and elements within the Jo Koy starter can be traced to real life. The chaotic yet heartwarming dynamics between the family members to the different expectations that come from being part of a Filipino family paint a picture of the community that seems to mirror reality. Despite its hilarious nature, the movie truly does a remarkable job of bringing untold stories of one of the underrepresented communities of America to life.

