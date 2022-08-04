Where Was Easter Sunday Filmed?

In Jay Chandrasekhar’s holiday movie ‘Easter Sunday,’ the family is a gigantic mess. Struggling comedian-actor Joe Valencia returns to his hometown for the titular easter Sunday, meeting his sprawling and bickering family and old acquaintances. While Joe’s mother gets into a brawl with his wife, the movie lends a closer look at the Philipino diaspora and its eclectic entanglement of culture. While its basis is the life experience of stand-up comedian and actor Jo Koy, the movie has the honor of being the first studio film reflecting on the Philipino-American culture. Most of the movie unfolds in a suburban neighborhood, with Joe’s home, the church, and the shopping mall being significant points of departure. However, you must wonder where the movie was filmed. If the question is bugging you, let us hunt down the places.

Easter Sunday Filming Locations

‘Easter Sunday’ was filmed in and around British Columbia, especially Vancouver. Principal photography commenced on May 3, 2021, getting wrapped up by June 18, 2021. Joe Collins, the cinematographer of ‘Super Troopers 2’ and ‘Ugly Betty,’ handled most of the movie’s cinematography. On the other hand, Michael Joy, the acclaimed production designer of ‘Scanners’ and ‘Alice’ came on board to perform the duty of the movie. British Columbia was a logistically viable choice for the production team, as it has been for quite some time. The main reason behind the film industry boom in the Lower Mainland region is the exciting tax credit incentives offered by the government. Furthermore, Metro Vancouver and surrounding areas have a consistent cloud cover, which makes it easier for production officials to regulate the light. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

Vancouver, British Columbia

The film is set in Daly City, California, and pays homage to Philipino-American culture. However, the production team found greener pasture up north. Almost all of the movie was filmed in and around Vancouver, an iconic cosmopolitan port city on the southwestern end of mainland British Columbia. Apart from being a center of trade and commerce, Vancouver also flaunts a cerebral cultural blend with highlights of aboriginal totem poles and art galleries. The director and his team took a detailed trip to the city, filming in the downtown area and residential neighborhoods. The movie showcases Philipino culture; to reflect that, Chandrasekhar visited almost all the Philipino eateries in town. Food is a significant component of Philipino culture, so it was crucial to have the dinner table scene. However, most of the production details are kept under the rug.

