Is Euphoria Season 2 on Netflix, Hulu, Prime or HBO Max?

Created by Sam Levinson, ‘Euphoria’ is a teen drama TV series that follows a Rue, a disturbed teenage drug addict who is on an uncertain but determined path towards recovery. It also documents the lives of her schoolmates as they navigate the perils of being teenagers exposed to unrestricted drugs and sex. It has been more or less derived from the Israeli television miniseries of the same name. Starring Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer and other talented young actors, the series strikes a powerful chord among audiences because of its bold portrayal of teenagehood. After a successful debut season that came out on June 16, 2019, ‘Euphoria’ has returned with season 2. So if you want to watch the second edition online, we have listed out all the options available right now!



What Is Euphoria Season 2 About?

The first season of ‘Euphoria’ mainly focuses on Rue’s efforts to get clean and her strong affinity towards her best friend, Jules. She identifies as a transgender girl who immediately develops a liking for Rue after she moves into town. As their friendship grows, Rue finds herself being deeply affected by Jules and her active but sometimes alarming sexual life. With time, Rue’s addiction takes the better of her and she spirals into an even deeper state of addiction.

So season 2 begins with Rue returning from rehab and this time, she is actively invests her time in therapy sessions. She attends group discussion with former drug addicts and seems dedicated in getting better. In the meantime, Jules meets Rue after a long time. There are other subplots surrounding the remaining characters who land in another round of teenage chaos. If you want to know where to watch the second season, here are your options!

Is Euphoria Season 2 on Netflix?

‘Euphoria’ is not currently available for Netflix users as the platform does not have the series on its video catalog. The show is a teenage drama and Netflix has many other shows similar to ‘Euphoria’ such as ‘Sex Education‘ and ‘Elite.’ You can watch these shows instead.

Is Euphoria Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video?

Season 2 is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offerings. If you want to watch the first season, it is available on-demand on the platform here. You can purchase the episodes for $3.99 each or the entire season for $14.99.

Is Euphoria Season 2 on Hulu?

As of now, Hulu has not include season 2 of this intense teenage drama on its vast collection of palatable movies and TV shows. If you want to catch up on previous seasons, watch the first season here.

Is Euphoria Season 2 on HBO Max?

Since ‘Euphoria’ is an HBO original, you can stream the show on HBO Max here . Your subscription will allow you to stream both the seasons of the show. New episodes release every Sunday, so you can watch them live on the streamer. The new season can also be watched on-demand as episodes drop on the streaming service.

Where to Watch Euphoria Season 2 Online?

Besides watching the show on HBO Max, there are a few streaming options available online as of now. Season 2 can be live streamed on DirecTV, Philo, Xfinity Stream, and YouTube TV. In addition, you can watch out for VOD platforms such as iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and YouTube. These platforms might include the second season in the near future.

How to Stream Euphoria Season 2 for Free?

YouTube TV and Philo both offer a seven-day free trial period each so people eager to stream the second season can register and make use of this offer. In addition, Hulu provides a 30-day free trial period to you may watch season 1 of ‘Euphoria’ on the platform after subscribing. But we would discourage our cinephilic readers from using illegal methods for the same. It is always better to pay for the content you wish to view online.

Read More: Where Was Euphoria Season 2 Filmed?