Is First Love (2022) on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by A. J. Edwards, ‘First Love’ is a serene and poignant romantic drama movie, fresh as a coastal breeze. The high school-themed venture doubles as a coming of age, where protagonists Jim and Ann go through the ups and downs of their teenage lives. They come close at an uncertain time in their lives, as Jim’s high school life is ending.

With his departure to the college looming large, the future of the budding love seems uncertain. Jim also has to deal with a familial crisis. As all the bittersweet elements come together, the movie creates a celebratory and spirited ambiance that prepares one to stay strong and resilient amidst changing currents of life. Well, you must be eager to catch the screener at the earnest. We shall look at how and when you can stream the movie, but before that, let us see what it is all about.

What Is First Love About?

The movie follows the reclusive Jim, who does not know too many people in his school. However, in the library, Jim meets Ann, and early glances bloom into heartfelt communication. Jim gets Ann to speak to him by faking a note from a teacher, but he later comes clean by confessing that he wrote the letter. Neither of them has experienced love before, and while strolling by the beach on a sun-soaked day, they feel the early pangs of romance. However, Ann’s mother does not want her to miss out on life’s exciting opportunities, and Ann is ready to leap. Meanwhile, Jim struggles to keep the family together under a burgeoning financial crisis.

Is First Love on Netflix?

No, the Hero Fiennes Tiffin starrer is not available on Netflix. However, the streaming giant offers romance movies for all age demographics, including the ‘After’ series where Tiffin rose to fame. You can also add other feel-good romance ventures like ‘The Kissing Booth‘ and ‘Alex Strangelove,’ which will be well up to your liking.

Is First Love on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, HBO Max does not offer the high school dramedy. However, the niche streamer provides other options to revitalize the butterflies in your stomach, including some of the timeless classics. If you have a subscription to the streamer, you can opt for ‘Say Anything’ or Wong Kar-wai’s cinematic masterpiece ‘In the Mood for Love‘ to empty your popcorn bucket.

Is First Love on Hulu?

If you are looking for the title in Hulu’s repository, you may not find it since the streamer does not feature the film. However, from ‘The Valet‘ to ‘The Mountains Between Us,’ the platform features enticing romance-themed movies, with tones ranging from comic to dramatic.

Is First Love on Prime?

For the record, the high school romance drama is yet to arrive on the sprawling platform of Amazon Prime. However, if you have a subscription to the streamer, you can still consider watching milestone romance films, from ‘Titanic‘ to the LGBTQ-tinted coming-of-age drama ‘Love, Simon.’

Where to Watch First Love Online?

‘First Love’ was premiered on June 17, 2022, in theaters across the US. In other global regions like South Africa, the movie was released on June 24, 2022. At the time, there is no way to watch the film on the web, and it may take a few months for the movie to arrive on streaming platforms. The principal reason behind the delay is the movie’s wide theatrical release. So, if you seek to watch the action as early as possible, you should check Fandango for show timings.

How to Stream First Love for Free?

There is no way to stream the movie for free, at least legally. With that being said, you should avoid illegal means to watch movies online and always opt for a subscription-based service. The director, crew, and cast members put a lot of effort into realizing the dreamy ambiance of the movie, and it would be kind of you to appreciate the effort and book a few tickets.

