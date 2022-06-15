Is Front Cover Based on a True Story?

Directed by Ray Yeung, ‘Front Cover’ is a romantic comedy about Ryan Fu (Jake Choi), a gay Chinese-American fashion stylist. Released in 2015, the film follows Ryan as he works at his dream job as an assistant to Francesca (Sonia Villani), a celebrity fashion stylist. In order to get higher on the social ladder, Ryan has always rejected his heritage and tries to dissociate from it as much as possible. Things take a different turn when he is assigned to help Qi Xiao Ning (James Chen), a famous Chines actor. Ning rejects anything Western and wants to represent the image of the new China.

However, despite their conflicting ideologies, the two realize that they might be more similar than they had thought. The movie presents a heart-touching storyline of how the two characters had to reject an integral part of themselves to fit better within society. The film is also quite popular for the amazingly narrated enemies-to-lovers plot, which has always been a fan favorite. Given the several elements within the movie that seem too relatable to be fictional, one cannot help but wonder whether the film is based on a true story or a piece of fiction? Let’s explore the reality of ‘Fron Cover’ and find the answers.

Is Front Cover a True Story?

No, ‘Front Cover’ is not based on a true story. However, according to the film’s writer and director, Ray Yeung, the characters are most definitely inspired by real-life, especially Ryan, whom Ray based upon himself. The director grew up in Hong Kong but was sent to study in an English Boarding School as a teenager. “I was in a school outside of London where all the other students were white and I was the only Asian kid. There was a lot of discrimination going on,” he shared with New Bloom magazine. “I was only 13, and people would call me names and make Chinese music noises on a daily basis when they saw me in the halls.”

In order to fit in better, Ray decided to distance himself from anything Chinese as much as possible. He lied about how things worked in his household to avoid stereotypes and emphasized how Hong Kong was in Britain, not China. Ray’s desire to distance himself from his heritage only grew when he came out as gay.

“You know, the gay male sex symbol is always a tall muscular white guy with blonde hair and blue eyes, and we are nothing like that. Asian male beauty isn’t really considered, even nowadays. So it was tough, how can you really have any sense of confidence when you don’t really see your kind of image being represented anywhere?” Ray explained. In order to, once again, not let the stereotypes haunt him, he decided to separate himself from any Asian gay boys and only dated white guys.

Ray then thought it might be interesting to see a character with a similar background meet someone from China. He also explained the reasons behind his exploration of the difference between old immigrants and the new ones. “The character Ryan, his family are old immigrants so he’s been completely Westernized, but the new immigrants from China, they come to the West with a lot more confidence because they have the money, the power, the whole world is new to them. They think they can buy half of the world now. And so for Ryan to meet someone like that I thought would be very interesting, to see that interaction between them,” Ray elaborated.

Ning’s character, according to Ray, was created as a mirror image of Ryan. While the stylist is open about his sexuality but rejects his heritage, Ning proudly embraces his Asian ancestry but is in the closet. The director confessed that he knows some people in a similar situation to Ning. They fear their sexuality might cost them their careers and reputation, especially in China.

Apart from the two lead characters, the city of New York as the setting is also integral to ‘Front Cover.’ Not only is the city a physical representation of the American Dream, but it is also the perfect example of how dreams can be just a stone’s throw away. Ryan used to live with his family in Chinatown, five minutes away from Fifth Avenue. For Ryan, Chinatown represented everything he shied from, especially due to the negative connotations attached to the area. However, Fifth Avenue is Ryan’s dreamland, a place he always wanted to be a part of. The bustling city also brings Ning out of his comfort zone and shows him a different world than the one he has known until that point.

The film may not necessarily be a true story, but the characters certainly come from authentic experiences. Ryan and Ning represent the struggles that the Asian members of the LGBTQ+ community often face. Despite being the opposite of each other, thanks to Ray Yeung’s narration, they convey several pressing issues that many viewers can’t help but relate to.

