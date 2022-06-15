Where was Front Cover Filmed?

Directed by Ray Yeung, ‘Front Cover’ is a rom-com movie released in 2015 about a gay fashion stylist and his troubles with a famous foreign celebrity. Ryan Fu is a gay Chinese American who hides his Asian heritage in order to further his career in the fashion industry. With his hard work and dedication, Ryan gets his dream job and works as an assistant to Francesca, a celebrity fashion stylist. His boss assigns him to assist Qi Xiao Ning, an actor from Beijing who is insistent that his stylist be Chinese. As the stylist and actors meet, their opinions clash as Ning rejects anything Western. However, both of them soon realize that there might be a few things that they both have in common.

The film has been praised for its storyline and for depicting the internal conflict one might face with their culture and sexuality. Jake Choi, James Chen, Elizabeth Sung, and several other actors do an excellent job in bringing the characters to life and establishing a connection with the audience. The film’s excellent use of backdrops and locations has also been a point of appreciation. Many are curious to know just where the movie was recorded, and we are here to explore the same!

Front Cover Filming Locations

‘Front Cover’ was filmed primarily in various locations across New York City. Eun-ah Lee worked as the director of photography for the film to help capture the scenes in the best way possible. Let’s take a closer look into the details of where exactly the movie was produced.

New York City, New York

The entirety of ‘Front Cover’ was lensed in various locations in New York City. Most of the production took place in Silvercup Studios, one of the most famous film and television production complexes in the city. Located at 42-22 22nd Street in Long Island City, Queens, the facility has been in operation since 1983. The place has 23 fully equipped sound stages that have been utilized by many filmmakers. Over the years, the film studio has become a major hub for the production of television shows.

Apart from the borough of Queens, ‘Front Cover’ was also shot in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Staten Island. The film tries to capture the essence of New York City and its prominence within the fashion industry. The crew taped several scenes across various locations within the Big Apple. Other projects that have also been lensed in the area include ‘Manifest‘ and ‘Succession.’

