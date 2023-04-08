Is Gumraah Based on a True Story?

‘Gumraah’ is an Indian action crime thriller movie that revolves around a well-planned murder of a young man as Sub Inspector Shivani Mathur gets assigned to get to the bottom of it. Upon some digging, she finds out that there are two identical suspects who are not aware of each other’s existence. As she dives deeper into the investigation, she uncovers new facts about the murder case and things get all the more complicated for Shivani and her team.

Directed by Vardhan Ketkar, the whodunit movie features stellar onscreen performances from a group of talented Indian actors and actresses, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur, Ronit Roy, Vedika Pinto, Mohit Anand, and Deepak Kalra. Whether it is the theme of lookalikes or that of murder, both of them have connections with reality as we hear about similar cases in real life every now and then. Thus, it is not surprising that some of you wonder if ‘Gumraah’ is a tale rooted in reality or not. In order to rid you of your doubts, let’s explore the same, shall we?

Is Gumraah a True Story?

Yes, ‘Gumraah’ is partially based on a true story. In fact, it is a remake of the 2019 Tamil movie titled ‘Thadam,’ which in itself is based on a real-life incident as it says right at the very beginning of the film. Moreover, the Tamil movie ends with additional information on similar cases that have occurred in other countries. All these details and intricacies help ‘Gumraah’ to seem more authentic and true to life, despite its unbelievable storyline.

In real life, there are various cases of doppelgangers or lookalikes making the most of their identical faces to get away with the crimes that they commit. Moreover, no matter how unfortunate it is, murder is a regular occurrence in society in many parts of the world. For instance, in early 2023, it was reportedly claimed that a 23-year-old German-Iraqi woman got in touch with her lookalike and managed to murder her with the help of a friend to fake her own death.

So, this is why many of you might find the themes and elements of ‘Gumraah’ realistic and familiar. Furthermore, another reason why the subjects and themes of doppelgangers and crime seem familiar to you is due to the simple fact that these topics have been touched upon in numerous other movies and TV shows in the past. One of the aptest examples has to be that of the 2013 thriller mystery film titled ‘Enemy.’

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Mélanie Laurent, Sarah Gadon, and Isabella Rossellini, the Denis Villeneuve directorial follows an ordinary college professor named Adam Bell who comes across a look-alike actor in a movie. He becomes obsessed with finding out more about his doppelganger and starts delving into his private affairs secretly. Soon, all this leads to the birth of a very complex situation for both the lookalikes and the people around them. So, by taking into account all the factors mentioned above, we can come to the conclusion that ‘Gumraah’ lives up to the authenticity of the themes and subjects as it is inspired by true events.

