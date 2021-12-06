In the fourth season of ‘Yellowstone,’ harmony and camaraderie at the bunkhouse have been disrupted. As is often the case with the conflict between men, the reason is a woman. Walker and Lloyd have been feuding on the show for the past few episodes, and their feelings for Laramie are to be blamed. The situation is getting out of hand, and John has made a tough call to bring it under control. The consequences of John’s decisions mean that Laramie (Hassie Harrison) could be on her way out of the ranch and effectively the show. If you are wondering about Laramie’s fate in the series, here’s everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

What Happens to Laramie on Yellowstone?

In the third season, Laramie and Lloyd are somewhat of an item, much to the surprise of everyone at the ranch. However, things quickly change after Walker’s return, and in the season 3 finale, we see Laramie waking up in Walker’s bed. In season 4, seeing Walker and Laramie together breaks Lloyd’s heart, and he harbors hatred towards the cowboy-singer.

Lloyd and Walker come to blows with each other in the fourth episode until Rip intervenes. In the sixth episode, the situation gets out of hand as Lloyd harms Walker with a knife that cuts close to Walker’s heart. Although Walker survives, John grows concerned about the morale at the bunkhouse and decides it is best if the girls move out. Thus, Rip asks Laramie to leave the bunkhouse.

Is Hassie Harrison’s Laramie Leaving Yellowstone?

Seeing how Laramie is the center of the conflict between Lloyd and Walker, it is almost certain that she will be leaving the Yellowstone Ranch, at least for a while. Laramie is primarily a barrel racer and mostly travels around doing rodeo shows with her friend, Mia. With Mia leaving the ranch and Laramie out of options, it is likely that she will join Mia as they search for work elsewhere. However, whether Laramie’s situation on the show leads to the exit of recurring cast member Hassie Harrison (‘Tacoma FD ‘), who plays Laramie, remains to be seen.

Harrison is yet to express any intention of exiting the series, but ‘Yellowstone’ has a reputation for shuffling recurring cast members between seasons. It is also important to note that the show’s fourth season has already been filmed, meaning we will get a clear answer about Laramie and, in turn, Harrison’s future by the season’s end. Writing the character off midway through the season won’t make much sense given the relatively more prominent role Laramie has played this season. With the clouds of uncertainty hanging over Laramie’s fate, fans will have to stay tuned to find out more about what the future holds for Harrison and her character.

