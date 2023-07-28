Is Haunted Mansion on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, or Prime?

The reboot of the 2003 eponymous movie, ‘Haunted Mansion‘ is a horror comedy film that revolves around a woman and her son as they deal with the ghosts in their house with the help of some so-called spiritual experts. Helmed by Justin Simien, the family film is based on Walt Disney’s popular theme park attraction The Haunted Mansion, and stars LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto.

Upon its premiere, the movie opened to mixed reviews from critics, but they were quick to acknowledge the fact that the star-studded cast and their compelling onscreen presence is worth watching. So, if you find yourself interested in watching the movie, you must wish to learn some more details about it. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is Haunted Mansion About?

Set in and around a lavish mansion that turns out to be haunted, the narrative follows a single mother named Gabbie who moves into the mansion with her son. When they realize that they are not the only ones living on the property, Gabbie enlists the help of a team of spiritual experts, including a tour guide, a psychic, a priest, and a historian to combat supernatural beings. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the Justin Simien directorial yourself!

Is Haunted Mansion on Netflix?

We hate to break it to you that Netflix doesn’t include ‘Haunted Mansion’ on its expansive platform. But the streaming giant more than makes up for it by granting you access to some excellent alternatives like ‘We Have a Ghost‘ and ‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow.’

Is Haunted Mansion HBO Max?

No, ‘Haunted Mansion’ is not a part of HBO Max’s extensive library. However, don’t let it stop you from checking out similar horror comedies that the streamer offers, including ‘Slice.’

Is Haunted Mansion on Disney+?

Even though ‘Haunted Mansion’ is not available for streaming on Disney+, as of yet, it is highly likely to arrive on the platform once its theatrical run comes to an end. In the meantime, you may turn to other similar options using your subscription. We recommend you watch ‘The Haunted Mansion‘ and ‘The Scream Team.’

Is Haunted Mansion on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers are in for a disappointment as ‘Haunted Mansion’ is not available on the streamer’s extensive catalog of content. Alternatively, you can check out other horror comedy films that the streamer houses, such as ‘Ghost Team‘ and ‘Beetlejuice.’

Is Haunted Mansion on Amazon Prime?

No, Amazon Prime doesn’t house ‘Haunted Mansion’ on its platform. However, there are plenty of alternatives you can keep yourself entertained with instead, including ‘House‘ and ‘School Spirits.’

Where to Watch Haunted Mansion Online?

‘Haunted Mansion’ has been released exclusively in theaters. So, you don’t have the option to watch the Jared Leto starrer online, be it by streaming or purchasing. But if you are running out of patience or wish to catch the action on the big screen, you are welcome to check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Haunted Mansion For Free?

It is unfortunate that ‘Haunted Mansion’ is unavailable on any of the digital platforms, which simply means that there is currently no way for you to stream the horror comedy film for free. What you can do is keep your hopes up and wait for it to land on an online platform that offers a free trial to its new subscribers. With that said, we humbly request our readers to refrain from using illegal and unethical methods to watch their favorite content and instead, pay for the relevant subscription and support the art of cinema.

