Is Hawkeye’s Rogers: The Musical a Real Musical? Where Can I Watch It?

In ‘Hawkeye,’ Clint Barton ( Jeremey Renner) takes center stage as he tries to deal with a criminal conspiracy resulting from his past as Ronin. In the process, he ends up meeting and training a talented young archer, Kate Bishop. The superhero drama series created by Jonathan Igla explores the criminal underbelly of the ‘MCU‘ and is packed with holiday spirit. The series premiere is full of exciting surprises, and a particular musical sequence is arguably the best among them. If you are curious to learn more about ‘Rogers: The Musical,’ here’s everything you need to know!

Is Rogers: The Musical a Real Musical? Where Can I Watch It?

First things first, no ‘Rogers: The Musical’ is not a real musical show. The stage play is a fictional creation made. ‘Rogers: The Musical’ is based on the life and career of Steve Rogers/Captain America. It puts a fun-filled musical spin on the journey of Steve Rogers in the ‘MCU’ and celebrates his achievements. It details the Battle of New York in which the Avengers defeated the Chitauri Army and Loki.

‘Rogers: The Musical’ is a musical number within the series, and fans can only experience the song in ‘Hawkeye.’ However, a real-world musical featuring Captain America almost materialized back in the 80s. The musical show had completed casting and delivered several performances outside New York City. Ultimately, various complications and budgetary concerns killed the project before it could open on Broadway. Needless to say, the show’s version of the musical is drastically different from the one envisioned in the 80s.

‘Rogers: The Musical’ is written by the songwriting duo of Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. In an interview with Variety, creator Jonathan Igla opened up about the idea behind the musical. He said, “It was one of the most fun things. Every day on my commute, I drove by with my fiancé, who was also my second-in-command on the show, Lisa Clam. We would drive by a Hamilton billboard every morning on the way to the writers’ room, and one morning I just thought Rogers: The Musical.”

After the idea expanded into a musical number, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, who is a fan of Shaiman’s work, offered the composer a chance to pen the song. Shaiman and his writing partner Wittman watched several Marvel movies as research for writing the music number.

Aside from adding to the show’s entertainment value, ‘Rogers: The Musical’ also serves an essential in-story purpose. In the series, Clint Barton brings his children, Lila, Cooper, and Nathaniel, to watch the Broadway play. It provides Barton a call for action and gives the character a reason to be in New York City. Thus, the musical kicks off the events of the series in a spectacular fashion.

