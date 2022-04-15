Is Heirs to the Land Based on a True Story?

Directed by Jordi Frades, ‘Heirs to the Land’ is a historical drama series on Netflix. The show revolves around Hugo Llor, a lonely young man who dreams of becoming a shipbuilder. Although life has not been very kind to him, a respected man named Arnau Estanyol takes him under his wing. Now, Hugo must keep his word to the Estanyol family.

Set in 14th century Barcelona, the series depicts events that are seemingly true to life. Many a story of great individuals follows the same trajectory – a person rises from nothing and nowhere to become someone that people will remember for ages. So, is it possible that Hugo’s story is inspired by one such person? Let’s find out!

Is Heirs to the Land a True Story?

No, ‘Heirs to the Land’ is not based on a true story. The show’s narrative is loosely derived from Ildefonso Falcones’ book of the same name and is the sequel to the Netflix show ‘Cathedral of the Sea.’ Nevertheless, the historical element adds a touch of reality, which makes sense given the immense effort the author put in to provide a context that feels authentic. Sources revealed that Falcones referred to 150-200 books about medieval times so as to do justice to the narrative that is set in the 14th century.

In an October 2016 interview with EFE, Falcones explained, “I have to study a lot to provide readers with the customs of the times, to show them what life was like in the epoch, details that put them right in the midst of the story.” In another conversation, also in October 2016, the author emphasized why Hugo is such a relatable character. Despite losing everything at a very tender age, Hugo does not give up his will to survive and even thrive.

Falcones likened Hugo to any person who is determined to get ahead in life. Moreover, the son of a deceased sailor is not afraid to fight for the ones he loves, as is proven by the fact that he is willing to do whatever it takes to keep his word to the Estanyol family. The 2016 book and hence the series highlights the ebbs and flows in Hugo’s life, which includes immense difficulties, passionate love affairs, and exciting adventures.

Although Hugo’s experiences are not very different from what people face today, the author felt that the extremes of his situations fit better in a storyline set in the medieval era than in the present times. Nevertheless, the pain and sense of injustice hurt as much today as they did centuries ago. That means that the show taps into the universal human experience, which remains relevant even today.

‘Heirs to the Land’ follows its central character Hugo, much like any adventure saga in literature or cinema, be it Jon Snow in ‘Game of Thrones,’ Ragnar Lothbrok in ‘Vikings,’ or Uhtred in ‘The Last Kingdom.’ In contrast, there is Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump in the eponymous film. Despite being set in relatively modern times, the titular character’s life is an adventure like no other. All these characters have seen the highest of the highs and lowest of the lows, quite like Hugo Llor in the Spanish-language drama.

Despite being a work of fiction, the reason why one might wonder whether ‘Heirs to the Land’ is a true story is because of how familiar we are with life experiences of people like Hugo. Adding to that is the fact that Falcones took great care to translate the life and times of 14th century Barcelona onto the pages of his book. This is possibly why the Netflix series has been able to recreate the rich yet fictional world of Hugo Llor effectively.

