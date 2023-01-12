Is Hulu’s The Drop Based on a True Story?

Directed by Sarah Adina Smith, Hulu’s ‘The Drop’ is a comedy movie starring Anna Konkle, Jermaine Fowler, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Jillian Bell, and Gene Farber. It tells the story of Lex and Mani, a married couple attending a destination wedding at a tropical island resort. However, when Lex accidentally drops her friend’s baby, the couple faces a test of their marriage while pondering whether having a child is suitable for their relationship.

The cringe comedy is filled with several emotional moments and witty commentary about the responsibilities of being a parent. Therefore, viewers must be wondering if actual events inspire the story. If you seek answers about the inspiration behind ‘The Drop,’ here is everything you need to know!

Is The Drop a True Story?

No, ‘The Drop’ is not based on a true story. It is adapted from a screenplay by Sarah Adina Smith and Joshua Leonard. The former has previously directed the 2021 indie drama film ‘Birds of Paradise‘ and episodes of shows such as ‘Hanna‘ and ‘Looking for Alaska.’ Meanwhile, Leonard is an actor, director, and writer known for his work on films such as ‘Dark Was the Night’ and ‘Fully Realized Humans.’ Though ‘The Drop’ does not directly portray actual events, Smith revealed that the film’s concept is based on a real conversation between herself and her husband.

In an interview following the film’s premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, Smith opened up about the creation of the story. She explained that she and her husband discussed having children after several years of marriage. As a result, Smith asked her husband about an incident that would make him question their relationship. His reply about dropping a baby led to the writer-director crafting a relationship comedy based on the same premise. Later, she collaborated with Leonard to flesh out a screenplay centered on this concept.

In the same interview, Smith called the movie an unconventional love letter to her husband, Shaheen Seth. She added that the character of Mani is loosely based on him. Besides, Seth serves as the cinematographer for the movie. The director has also cited the 2014 black comedy film ‘Force Majeure’ directed by Ruben Östlund, as an inspiration for her film. She explained that the slow-burn relationship drama influenced her while toying with the movie’s concept.

Additionally, Smith stated that she drew from her fears and expectations about parenting while writing the movie. Moreover, the diverse set of characters reacting to a cringe-worthy incident their friends are dealing with in the film is loosely inspired by the filmmaker’s friend circle. She wanted the characters to represent globalization in the real world, where people from different walks of life and cultural backgrounds interact with each other through the characters.

Although, the director noted that the actors had the freedom to improvise with their characters, adding their personal touches to the performances. All things said, ‘The Drop’ does not depict actual incidents. The movie tells a fictional story that deals with the themes of parenting, family planning, and the impact of pregnancy on a couple’s relationship. Nevertheless, it takes a very light-hearted and feel-good approach to the same.

Furthermore, the director has drawn inspiration from real-life to craft the film’s zany and unfilled yet emotional storyline, grounding the narrative in reality. The freedom of comedy blending with the story’s universally relatable themes the movie attracts the viewers to its unique style of storytelling.

