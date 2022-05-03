Is Kevin Davis Based on a Real Person? Where is He Now?

‘We Own This City‘ is a crime drama series based on Justin Fenton’s 2021 nonfiction book of the same name. The series details the corruption within the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force as FBI Agent Erika Jensen investigates the squad’s officers. Meanwhile, Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis faces issues in keeping a tab on the activities of his force, lowering the city’s crime rate, and managing cases of police brutality. Given the character’s role in the narrative, it is natural for viewers to wonder whether Kevin Davis is based on a real person. If you are curious about the same, allow us to provide the answers! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Is Kevin Davis Based on a Real Person?

Kevin Davis is introduced in the series premiere episode of ‘We Own This City,’ titled ‘Part One.’ He is the Chief of the Baltimore Police Department, and the Gun Trace Task Force falls under his purview. He shares a difficult relationship with the plainclothes officers of his department and seeks to reduce the skyrocketing crime records in the city. In the series, actor Delaney Williams essays the role of Kevin Davis. Williams is known for his performance as Jay Landsman in the crime drama series ‘The Wire,’ created by David Simon.

Williams’ character in ‘We Own This City’ is based on a real person named Kevin Davis. He was born and raised in College Park, Maryland, and comes from a family of policemen serving in the state. Davis attended the DeMatha Catholic High School before pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in English from Towson University. Davis studied at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and earned a Master’s Degree in Management. He later joined the FBI National Academy and the FBI National Executive Institute. After entering the police force, Davis rose through the ranks and became the Assistant Chief of the Prince George’s County Police Department. He was later appointed as Chief of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Where is Kevin Davis Now?

On July 8, 2015, Kevin Davis was appointed as the Interim Police Commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department after serving as the Deputy Police Commissioner for seven months. After his appointment, Davis dealt with riots, growing crime rates, and the Department of Justice’s investigation. He was the full-time Police Commissioner when the FBI investigation of the Gun Trace Task Force led to the arrest and conviction of several police officers from the GTTF.

Davis served as the BPD Police Commissioner for almost three years before he was removed from the position in January 2018 by Mayor Catherine Pugh. Deputy Commissioner Darryl D. De Sousa was appointed as Davis’ replacement. In April 2021, nearly three years after he left the BPD, Davis was appointed as Fairfax County Police Chief. He likely continues to serve in the position till the present. Aside from his police work, Davis has also served as a member of the Board of Directors for the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Vice-Chair of the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission, and First Vice President of the Maryland Chiefs of Police Association. He is married to Lisa Davis and has four children.

