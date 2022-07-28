Is La Desilusión Del Tiempo by Illán Iberra a Real Book? What is Its Significance?

‘The Resort’ is a series about love, loss, grief, and the desire to rewrite the past. The narrative is primarily divided into two timelines. In 2022, husband and wife Noah (William Jackson Harper) and Emma (Cristin Milioti) arrive in Yucatán, Mexico, to celebrate their 10th anniversary. Although it is not explicitly revealed yet, both seem to struggle to come to terms with the grief of losing someone. The show gently hints that it might be their child. When Emma finds a flip phone in the nearby jungle and discovers it belonged to Sam Knowlston (Skyler Gisondo), who went missing along with another tourist, Violet Thompson (Nina Bloomgarden), 15 years earlier, she decides to find out what happened to them. After Noah learns about it, he agrees to help his wife with her investigation.

In 2007, Violet arrives at Oceana Vista Resort with her father, though it is revealed she doesn’t want to spend much time with him, prompting him to book activities just for himself. Violet’s reasons for coming to Yucatán involves a verry special book she found in her mother’s library, ‘La Desilusión Del Tiempo’ by Illán Iberra. Here is everything you need to know about it. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is La Desilusión Del Tiempo by Illán Iberra a Real Book?

The book makes its first appearance in episode 2 when Violet takes Sam to her room so she can help him with the injury on his head, which he earlier sustained. Violet originally found the book in her mother’s library after the latter passed away. She opened the page that had the bookmark and discovered that her mother had left her a message. In it, Violet’s mother asks her to meet her “here.” Violet seems to have interpreted this “here” as Yucatán and come to the tropical destination seeking answers.

No, ‘La Desilusión Del Tiempo’ isn’t a real book, nor is Illán Iberra a real-life author. They were created to add the sci-fi aspects to the series. According to reports, Iberra makes an appearance later in the show, portrayed by Luis Guzmán. Iberra likely holds the key to understanding where the narrative is heading. His appearance might even serve as the catalyst that veers the traditional holiday mystery toward mysticism.

What Is the Significance of La Desilusión Del Tiempo?

As a phrase, “La Desilusión Del Tiempo” translates to the disappointment of time. The series also opens with what is supposed to be a quote from Iberra: “The pursuit to recapture your past is a waste of time. The past lives in the past and is therefore non-existent to the present. Time travel has not been invented.” Iberrra and his book might provide the connection between Sam and Violet in 2007 and Noah and Emma in 2022.

The women in these two relationships are the main drivers of the plot. One potential commonality between them is their grief. That might link these two characters across time. By trying to learn what happened to Violet and Sam, Emma probably seeks to understand how to navigate through her own grief. If she discovers the time travel aspect of Violet’s journey, it might help her find closure in her own life.

