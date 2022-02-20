Is Leah Dead or Alive? Is Lynn Collins Leaving The Walking Dead?

The tenth season of AMC’s post-apocalyptic series ‘The Walking Dead’ witnesses Daryl’s moving romance with Leah Shaw, an enigmatic character that vanishes from the former’s life without leaving any information concerning her whereabouts. In the eleventh season, Daryl comes across his lost lover as one of the members of the Reapers, a hostile community that preys upon other survivor groups and settlements.

Daryl and Leah’s reencounter paves the way for severe consequences which unravel in Meridian, the Reapers’ fort. In the ninth episode of season 11, the conflicts that ensue between Daryl and Leah end with the latter getting shot. So, is Lynn Collins’ Leah Shaw dead or alive? Let’s find out! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Leah Dead or Alive?

Leah is alive. In the eleventh season of the show, Daryl comes across Leah and her community named the Reapers. Through her, he manages to get into the Reapers to help his team to enter Meridian to steal food supplies without letting Leah know. When Negan and Maggie direct a herd of walkers to Meridian as a distraction for them to enter the secured establishment, Pope orders to kill the walkers even if it meant killing their own men. Enraged by Pope’s disastrous attitude and decisions, Leah kills her father-figure leader. She also comes to know that Daryl is one of the few intruders. She asks her men to capture Daryl and other “enemies” upon knowing Daryl’s real intentions.

In the ninth episode of the season, Daryl, Maggie, and others get better off the Reapers. Daryl, who wishes to settle the dispute peacefully and without bloodshed, asks Leah to surrender her and her men’s weapons for the Alexandrians to leave the premises. Even though Leah accepts Daryl’s proposal, Maggie chases her and her two men to kill them. She manages to kill two Reapers and fire at Leah, who gets shot in the shoulder. Before Maggie can finish her off, Leah escapes and hides from Daryl and his group.

Even though Leah gets shot, she manages to stay alive. Since her bullet wound is not fatal and Daryl guides others to leave Meridian without further pursuing her, Leah is expected to stay away from death. However, the adverse conditions may not make her survival easy. With the Reapers mostly perished and Meridian left without any food supplies, Leah may need to find a new pathway for the survival of herself and the remnants of her community.

Is Lynn Collins Leaving The Walking Dead?

Pope’s death and the Alexandrians’ attack leave Leah and her community in shambles. The powerlessness of the Reapers makes them insignificant and Daryl’s new life as a Commonwealth trooper may keep him apart from his former lover, leading Leah to a dead-end in the narrative. The six-month flash-forward at the end of the ninth episode of season 11 and the prominence of the Commonwealth in the narrative does indicate that “the Reapers” chapter does end by the episode, probably completing the story arc of Leah.

However, we may haven’t seen Lynn Collins’ swan song in the show yet. Considering the lack of official statements or announcements from AMC or the actress regarding Leah’s supposed departure, we may see the character walk into Daryl’s life again. There’s a possibility that Leah may hunt down Daryl to exact vengeance for betraying her. Leah and Daryl’s unresolved feelings for each other may continue to propel conflicts between them. Since the character does possess enough scope and potential even beyond the storyline of “the Reapers,” we wouldn’t be surprised to see Lynn Collins continue featuring in ‘The Walking Dead.’

Leah Shaw opens an important chapter in Daryl’s life. Closing it prematurely with Collins’ exit seems unlikely. Thus, we can hope for Collins and Leah to continue to enthrall us in the rest of the final season of the show.

