Is Lifetime’s Her Fiance’s Double Life Based on a True Story?

Lifetime’s ‘Her Fiance’s Double Life’ is a thriller film that follows an assistant DA named Darcy Young who gets an invitation to pay a visit to her estranged parents’ country home in order to introduce herself to her sister’s new fiancé named Thomas Schure. Given the speed of their hasty and whirlwind romance, Darcy is already quite skeptical about the fiancé. Soon, her skepticism turns into belief when Thomas begins exhibiting some suspicious behavior. With each passing second, Darcy becomes more and more convinced that her premonition was right and that Thomas is actually dangerous not just for her sister but her entire family.

Also titled ‘Falling for a Killer,’ the Lindsay Hartley directorial stars Olivia Buckle, Jonathan Stoddard, Lindsay Hartley, Aubrey Reynolds, and Mike Gassaway, as their impressive performances make the movie all the more engaging. The themes of deception and people leading a double life are not something limited to the realm of fiction, as many of us have either dealt with or heard about such people in real life. Thus, it is no wonder why one might pose the question — is ‘Her Fiance’s Double Life’ rooted in reality or not? Well, let’s explore the same in detail, shall we?

Is Her Fiance’s Double Life a True Story?

No, ‘Her Fiance’s Double Life’ is not based on a true story. Jay Black, known for writing screenplays for ‘Psycho Storm Chaser,’ ‘Bus Driver,’ ‘All for Her,’ ‘Deadly Yoga Retreat,’ and ‘The Walls Are Watching,’ is the screenwriter responsible for the story of the Lifetime movie. Supposedly, he made the most of his experience in the industry, creativity, and unmatched penmanship, to craft such an enthralling yet seemingly true-to-life screenplay for the thriller.

Over the years, there have been a number of movies and TV shows that have explored the themes of a deadly con man with ulterior motives and innocent people facing the consequences for their actions. For instance, there is Joe Goldberg from Netflix’s ‘You‘ and Dexter Morgan from ‘Dexter,’ both of whom lead double lives and deceive their respective friends and family.

However, one of the aptest examples has to be that of the 2018 mystery thriller drama movie titled ‘The Sweetheart.’ Starring Jessalyn Gilsig, Jon Cor, Hannah Vandenbygaart, Habree Larratt, Scott Gibson, and Taveeta Szymanowicz, the Max McGuire directorial follows Jane, a young girl who is recovering from a serious car accident and is feeling heartbroken due to her parents’ breakup. Soon after that, her mother starts dating a charming young man, but Jane has doubts about him. With time, Jane grows to be more and more suspicious about her mother’s new boyfriend.

As you may have noticed, the character of Jane in ‘The Sweetheart’ and Darcy in ‘Her Fiance’s Double Life’ share quite a few similarities. Both of them have their doubts and concerns regarding a new man in their family members’ lives, her mother’s boyfriend in Jane’s case and her sister’s fiancé in Darcy’s case. Moreover, certain aspects in the storyline of both movies in question are common as well. So, all in all, we can come to the conclusion that the Lifetime movie consists of realistic subject matters. but that doesn’t change the fact that it is a work of fiction and not rooted in reality.

