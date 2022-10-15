Is Lifetime’s Let’s Get Physical Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Robin Hays, Lifetime’s ‘Let’s Get Physical’ is a drama film that follows a fitness instructor named Sadie Smith. During the daytime, Sadie instructs the moms in the town about physical fitness. However, in the nighttime, Sadie runs a prostitution ring that caters to some of the most influential people in the area. An anonymous tip about her business lands Sadie in legal trouble. This leads the residents of the small two to wonder about the identity of Sadie’s customers.

The characters in the movie are portrayed beautifully by the talented cast. People have also expressed admiration regarding the film’s backdrops, with fans asking just where it was shot. However, the biggest topic remains the origins of the movie’s plot. Are the events in the film inspired by real life, or are they fictional? Luckily, we are here to answer the same!

Is Let’s Get Physical a True Story?

Yes, ‘Let’s Get Physical’ is based on a true story. Part of Lifetime’s ‘Ripped From the Headlines’ series, the movie was written by Margaux Froley and Kelly Fullerton, with Robin Hays helming the production. The idea for the movie apparently came to executive producer Kelly Ripa years ago when she was a guest on ‘Late Night with David Letterman.’ The monologue delivered on that date mentioned the story, which prompted Ripa to try and bring it onto the screen.

Though the exact piece of news which inspired the filmmakers to create the movie has not been officially stated, it is widely believed that the case of Alexis Wright may have been the basis for the film’s story. In the year 2010, Alexis opened a Zumba dance studio called Pura Vida in Kennebunk, Maine. The single mother had also rented an office to provide massage services known as Sensual Body Work by Lydia. She claimed that she wanted to earn more money and save enough to put herself through medical school.

With her dance studio as the main business, Alexis was apparently running an illegal prostitution ring through her two business locations. This attracted a large number of customers to Alexis’ doorsteps, and the businesswoman herself was far from discreet. Allegedly, Alexis wrote blogs about her double life on the internet. She shared how she provided many men within her Maine town with sex, and the women were none the wiser.

Both Pura Vida and Sensual Body Work by Lydia started raising eyebrows, given the constant stream of men that the business seemingly brought in. Many claimed that the male customers would enter and leave in a timely manner. The owner of the space that was being used by Sensual Body Work by Lydia was a man named Christopher West, who received a complaint from another tenant about the constant arrival and departure of men and the sounds of moaning and groaning.

When West decided to investigate on his own and looked up Alexis on the internet, he found several pornographic videos that were shot in the office space that he owned. West immediately went to the police and filed a complaint, which prompted the law enforcement officers to search the two offices, the house, and the car Alexis was using. What they found was a mountain of organized evidence detailing the number of customers she had served through her prostitution ring and the acts she performed as a part of the same.

The so-called business started in October 2010, and until she was busted in February 2012, Alexis had garnered close to $150,000. However, she was not alone in the operation of the prostitution ring and an insurance salesman, cum private investigator, named Mark Strong Sr, had helped Alexis with several details of her business.

In March 2013, Alexis was charged with 20 counts of prostitution, tax evasion, and welfare fraud, to which she pled guilty. For her crimes, she was sent to prison for ten months. However, she was released in just 6 months in November of 2013 due to good behavior. Strong was also convicted on 13 counts pertaining to the promotion of prostitution and was sentenced to 20 days in jail.

While several details from the case of Alexis Wright match up with the Lifetime movie, some details in the film are certainly different. For example, the character of Sadie Smith has a hairdresser friend who is seemingly well aware of Sadie’s side hustle. The movie itself has a certain humourous tone despite the suspenseful storyline, which lends to its ability to captivate the viewers. We strongly believe that the case of Alexis Wright helped shape the movie into its final form.

Let’s Get Physical Filming Locations

‘Let’s Get Physical’ was filmed primarily in and around Vancouver, British Columbia. The show’s principal photography for the movie took place in July 2022. Let’s take a closer look at the details of the filming location.

Vancouver, British Columbia

Known as the Hollywood of the North, the area in and around Vancouver, British Columbia, served as the production location for ‘Let’s Get Physical.’ The actors seemed to have enjoyed their time during the shooting process and were quite happy to be a part of the project. Actress Jenna Dewan, who essays the character of Sadie Smith, was quite impressed with the movie’s storyline and even agreed to be one of the executive producers. Her biggest challenge during the recording of the film was learning to pole dance despite her background as a dancer.

The infrastructure of Vancouver is a boon for those looking forward to lensing their projects in the area. Apart from its subtle skyline, the variety of locations in and around the city allows filmmakers to use Vancouver as a backdrop for different cities and towns across the globe. Over the years, Vancouver has hosted the production of several Lifetime movies, including ‘Girl in Room 13‘ and ‘Big Lies in a Small Town.’

Let’s Get Physical Cast

The gorgeous Jenna Dewan plays the role of Sadie Smith in ‘Let’s Get Physical.’ You may recognize her from her work in ‘The Rookie‘ and ‘Superman & Lois.’ Jennifer Irwin is also a part of the cast as April Macintosh and is beloved for her performance in ‘The Goldbergs‘ and ‘Superstore.’ Actor Michael Consuelos essays the character of Petey in the Lifetime movie. His other credits include ‘Riverdale‘ and ‘Go, Diego! Go!’

Other appearances include Bradley Stryker as Marty Macintosh, Barbara Wallace as Nana, Seth Isaac Johnson as Ben Martin, and Jilena Cori as Lynn Rogers. Pete Graham (Gerald Quinn), Malaika Jackson (Officer Daphne Bartlett), Eliza Norbury (Marcia Macintosh), and Mark Kandborg (Chief Wilcott) also star in the film. You may also recognize Mar Andersons (Mayor Kemp) and Dan Quinn (Jim Rogers).

