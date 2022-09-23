Is Lifetime’s What Happened to My Sister? Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Michelle Mower, Lifetime’s ‘What Happened to My Sister?’ is a thriller movie about a young woman named Drea Davrow. Entering her first year of college, Drea joins the same institute that her late sister had been a part of. However, her motive behind doing so is not purely emotional. Drea decides to become a part of the same sorority that her sister had been affiliated with prior to her death two years ago. The new college student hopes to uncover the truth behind her sister’s death and get answers to some difficult questions.

The Lifetime movie has been appreciated by viewers for its excellent array of performers and pleasing backdrops. Many fans have also commented favorably about the movie’s storyline and cannot help but wonder if any particular real-life vent inspires the plot. If you are in the same boat and want to know everything you can about the film, then we have just the answers you need!

Is What Happened to My Sister? a True Story?

No, ‘What Happened to My Sister? is not based on a true story. The movie’s story was written by Michelle Mower, who also sat in the director’s chair regarding the production process. This is not the first time that Mower has acted in the double capacity for a film, given her previous work in ‘A Woman Betrayed’ and ‘A Husband’s Confession.’ While the movie’s story may not be inspired by real-life events, there are several realistic elements in the film that viewers can easily relate to.

The thriller movie focuses on Drea and how motivated she is to understand what actually happened to her sister. The character’s drive to get to the bottom of the mystery acts as one of the major elements that viewers find themselves relating to. This is primarily because the character’s actions are motivated by familial love for her sister. Additionally, this is far from the first time that Lifetime has used such a trope in a movie. For example, ‘Are My Friends Killers?’ focuses on the death of Zoey’s dear friend Lauren. In the Ted Campbell directorial, Lauren’s mother, Mrs. Price, asks Zoey to investigate the college social group that Lauren was a part of prior to her death.

In short, ‘What Happened to My Sister?’ uses some tried and tested elements and weaves them together in the form of a nail-biting storyline. The journeys that the different characters go through make them relatable in the eyes of the audience. As the story unfolds, viewers cannot help but empathize and root for the characters they most connect with.

What Happened to My Sister? Filming Locations

‘What Happened to My Sister?’ was filmed primarily in Texas, specifically in the city of Houston. The movie’s principal photography took place in late September 2021 and October 2021. Let’s explore the filming location in a bit more detail.

Houston, Texas

The city of Houston in Texas served as the primary filming location for What Happened to My Sister?’ Beloved actress Ashley Jones, who plays the character of Rebecca Hale in the movie, was delighted to be working in Texas. Ashley grew up in the state, and her parents live close to where the production took place. The cast and crew of the movie seemed to have had a good time during the filmmaking process and have fond memories regarding the same.

Over the years, Houston has become known for its contributions to space and science. The city is home to NASA’s Johnson Space Center, which has been providing flight and mission control for NASA’s extraterrestrial projects for over 50 years. In fact, the city’s name is the first ever spoken word that was transmitted to Earth from Moon. Apart from Houston’s prominence in space explorations, the city has also been home to the production of several space-themed movies like ‘The Martian‘ and ‘Apollo 13.’

What Happened to My Sister? Cast

Actress Lauryn Speights plays the role of Drea Davrow in ‘What Happened to My Sister?’ You may recognize her from her work in ‘Black Hearted Killer‘ and ‘My Daughter’s Psycho Friend.’ The talented Heather Harris acts as Gabi Davrow in the Lifetime thriller and is known for her work in ‘Broken Mirror.’ The cast also includes Monique Straw, who essays the character of Vanessa Davrow. Some of her other acting credits include ‘Master Class: The Web Series’ and ‘Buck Alamo or (A Phantasmagorical Ballad).’ Additionally, Ashley Jones stars in the movie as Rebecca Hale. She has also been a part of ‘Secret Lives of College Escorts‘ and ‘The Bold and the Beautiful.’

Other appearances include Alexandria DeBerry as Callie Thompson, Cecilia Iveth as Jess Mauro, LaTeace Towns-Cuellar as Detective Leanore Tucci, and Brian Thornton as Coach Carson. Emma Lyon (Lainie), Jake Ryan (Eddie), Juliana Harling (Mindy), Tanner Ellis (Kris Lewis), and Matthew Goodrich (Chet) are also in the Lifetime thriller.

Read More: Is Lifetime’s Charmed and Cheated Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed? Who is the Cast?