Is Lifetime’s Charmed and Cheated Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed? Who is the Cast?

Directed by Ted Campbell, Lifetime’s ‘Charmed and Cheated,’ AKA ‘Student Seduction,’ is a thriller movie that follows a high school student named Annie. Her lacrosse scholarship seems to be in jeopardy since the teenager is having a hard time maintaining good grades. She then comes across Delia, a popular student, who introduces Annie to her circle of friends. Even though Delia’s friends spend most of their time partying, they are able to get good grades thanks to their cheating ring, as Annie discovers later.

Due to the influence of Delia’s friends, Annie soon finds herself in a relationship with her lacrosse coach, Mitch. Afraid of getting caught, she tries to step out of the ring, but Delia blackmails her into staying and keeping quiet. Desperate for help, Annie approaches her mother and best friend for a way about before her reputation is tarnished beyond repair. The movie has a thrilling storyline that easily captivates viewers thanks to its good visuals and talented cast. Many have also expressed curiosity about whether the film is inspired by real-life vents. To get a better understanding of the same, we are here to tell you everything we know about the same!

Is Charmed and Cheated a True Story?

No, ‘Charmed and Cheated’ is not based on a true story. The movie was written by Ted Campbell and Richard Pierce, with the former also acting as the film’s director. Richard is the brain behind the stories portrayed in ‘The Pizza Man’ and ‘Do You Trust Your Boyfriend?’ Similarly, the Lifetime thriller is far from Campbell’s only time as a director as he has also helmed ‘Her Fatal Family Secret Filmed‘ and ‘Are My Friends Killers?‘ The film’s story may not be inspired by real events, but several elements do resonate with the viewers.

Considering the movie’s protagonist Annie, it is easy to see why she is afraid of her bad grades. As many people know, the American school system allows its students to apply for scholarships if they are good at a sport. However, most of these deals ask the students to maintain a certain level of grades. Annie’s skills as a lacrosse player make her eligible for a scholarship, but her low grades might hamper such an opportunity. The frustration and separation in Annie’s subsequent action are far from good, but her motives make many empathize with her plight.

Though ‘Charmed and Cheated’ is a creation of imagination, the variety of characters present in the story allows the viewers to be able to relate to one character or the other. A significant portion of the viewers finds themselves understanding Annie’s plight, while those acting as parental figures find kinship in the teenager’s mother. Many of the morally grey characters in the story allow the audience to understand that just like real-life. No one is perfect, and everyone has flaws of their own.

Charmed and Cheated Filming Locations

‘Charmed and Cheated’ was filmed entirely in Los Angeles, California, under the title ‘Cheating Scandal.’ The principal photography of the movie started in April 2021 and was finished in the first week of May 2021. Let’s explore the filming location in a bit more detail.

Los Angeles, California

The city of Los Angeles in California hosted the production of ‘Charmed and Cheated.’ It seems that the cast members truly enjoyed their time during the shooting and became fast friends in the process. It is easy to see why the City of Angels was chosen as the filming location for the film. The city has several high schools and other educational institutes which could have been sued to lens the scenes for the movie.

Moreover, Los Angeles has some of the best facilities, which help in efficient movie production. The city is also home to many talented professionals in various fields, which are crucial for the work that happens on and off-camera during recording. Add the high number of filming studios in and around Los Angeles, and it is no wonder that the city is considered the heart of the western entertainment industry. Over the years, LA has been used as a backdrop in multiple Lifetime movie productions like ‘Husband, Wife and Their Lover‘ and ‘Bodyguard Seduction.’

Charmed and Cheated Cast

The talented Cameron Cipolla acts as Annie in ‘Charmed and Cheated.’ You may recognize her for her work in ‘Breaking Into College’ and ‘Betrayed.’ Le’Priesh Roman plays the role of Camille in the Lifetime thriller. Her other acting credits include ‘Pom Poms and Payback.’ The film also stars Jonathan Stoddard, who essays the character of Coach Mitch and is known for his part in ‘In Love with My Partner’s Wife‘ and ‘Nightmare PTA Moms.’ Additionally, Jazlyn Nicolette Sward is in the movie as Delia. The actress has shown her skills in ‘The Wrong Valentine.’ Other appearances include Courtney Fulk as Regan, Jonni Garro as Sonya, Matthew Pohlkamp as Mr. Whitlock, and Michelle West as Miss Brewer.

Read More: Is Lifetime’s Girl in Room 13 Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?