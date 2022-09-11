Is Lifetime’s Husband, Wife and Their Lover Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Lane Shefter Bishop, Lifetime’s ‘Husband, Wife and Their Lover,’ AKA ‘The Tryst’ is a romantic thriller movie that follows a married couple. The husband, Jordan, tells his wife, an Ad-executive, that they should bring another person to their bed in order to make their married life interesting. The latter ends up inviting her female trainer for the same, and the three seem to be enjoying their newfound romance.

However, the happy wife soon discovers that her newfound bed companion is fixated on getting revenge for a past incident. She former must now make sure that she and her husband are safe from the plans their lover has hatched. The movie has an intriguing storyline that one cannot help but follow with bated breath. Apart from its stunning backdrops, the movie has also been praised for its storyline. Many fans have wondered if the film is inspired by real-life events, and we are here to answer the same and more!

Is Husband, Wife and Their Lover a True Story?

No, ‘Husband, Wife and Their Lover’ is not based on a true story. The movie deals with several realistic elements that many might relate to. On the other end of the spectrum, some details may seem out of the realm of possibility, but given the strangeness of the world around us, it is hard to consider them impossible. In fact, most, if not all, themes depicted in the movie can be somehow traced to life off-camera, no matter their strangeness.

We can start off with the marital problems that seem to be plaguing the leading couple in the movie. As many might understand, a hectic lifestyle, as portrayed by the female protagonist’s job, can lead to complications in one’s romantic life. The solution presented by Jordan may seem unrealistic to some, but many couples in real life do take a third partner to their bed, whether out of curiosity or as a habit. The harmful intentions of the female trainer to enact her revenge are also, unfortunately, often seen in real life. There are multiple documented cases where scorned lovers take extreme measures to hurt those who hurt them.

Despite being a fictional tale, ‘Is Husband, Wife and Their Lover’ is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. There are several points in the film where a viewer can understand the real-life motivation. There are several incidents and characters in the movie that a person might be able to connect with or at least understand. In short, the moviemakers have successfully created a suspenseful story by weaving together multiple elements from real life.

Husband, Wife and Their Lover Filming Locations

Lifetime’s ‘Husband, Wife and Their Lover’ was most likely filmed in the state of California, specifically in and around the city of Los Angeles. Andrew Giannetta took up the role of the movie’s cinematographer. Let’s take a closer look at the possible filming location of the movie.

Los Angeles, California

We believe that the Californian city of Los Angeles is likely the production spot of ‘Husband, Wife and Their Lover.’ The city has been the heart of the western cinema entertainment industry for a long time. It has a variety of facilities that make it an ideal choice for lensing a movie. The City of Angels is home to many professional artists that play a crucial role in the making of a movie, whether in front of the camera or from behind it. Shooting a film in and around LA allows the cast and crew of the movie, based in the city, to be able to commute and live comfortably.

One of the major reasons behind the prominence of Los Angeles within the movie industry is the number of filming studios based in the vicinity of the city. Consider Universal Studios Hollywood, located just outside the borders of LA, which has hosted the production of movies like ‘The Amazing Spider-Man,’ and ‘Cowboys & Aliens.’ The city is also home to Paramount Pictures Studio, which is located within the City of Angels and has been used by the team of ‘The Offer‘ and ‘Forrest Gump.’

Husband, Wife and Their Lover Cast

The gorgeous Nikki Leigh essays the role of Veronica Ballard-Glen in ‘Husband, Wife and Their Lover.’ Some of her other acting credits include ‘Mummy Dearest’ and ‘Hot Water.’ Katie Monds stars as Lexi Wolf and is known for her work in ‘Bring Me a Dream.’ Actor Jacob Taylor plays the character of Jordan. He is beloved for his parts in ‘Dying to Win’ and ‘Sinister Stepsister.’ Other appearances include Kristi Murdock as Gillian, Sewell Whitney as William Ballard, Jane Edwina Seymour as Donna Joyce, and Danny Royce as Tom Erickson. Milt Shefter (Leonard) and Ashly Covington (Nina) can also be seen in the film.

