Is Lifetime’s You’ll Never Leave Me Based on a True Story?

Directed by Danny J. Boyle, Lifetime’s ‘You’ll Never Leave Me,’ AKA ‘A Deadly Mistake,’ is a thriller movie revolving around a woman named April. When her boyfriend Patrick goes into a coma due to a car accident, she starts experiencing panic attacks, something she thought was a thing of the past. It seems like things might take a turn for the better when a kind stranger enters her life. However, not all is as it seems, and Patrick’s wife, Susan, is far from happy about April’s relationship with her husband.

Starring Christie Leverette, Cameron Jebo, and Nicole Marie Johnson, the movie details a captivating story and is full of drama, love, heartbreak, and betrayal. The hidden layers to each and every character make the story easily believable, with people wondering just how the plot was conceived. Is the film inspired by real-life events, or is it simply a commendable piece of fiction? Well, here is everything that we know about the same!

Is You’ll Never Leave Me a True Story?

No, ‘You’ll Never Leave Me’ is not based on a true story. As it turns out, the film was written by Stephen Romano, a talented writer who also worked in a similar capacity for other Lifetime projects like ‘She Is Not Your Daughter‘ and ‘Framed by My Sister.’ His vision was brought to the screen thanks to the direction of Danny J Boyle. In fact, the director has helmed several movies in the past, including ‘The Man with My Husband’s Face‘ and ‘Infidelity Can Be Fatal.’

Though the movie is not a retelling of real-life events, it does have certain elements inspired by the world of entertainment. According to Romano, he chose the name Jimmy for Cameron Jebo’s character due to the writer’s appreciation of Robert De Niro‘s James ‘Jimmy’ Conway in ‘Goodfellas.’ Similarly, the mother (portrayed by Sharonne Lanier) is named after Stella Star from ‘Starcrash,’ which just so happens to be Romano’s favorite movie. In fact, if the name of the lawyer in the Lifetime movie sounds familiar to you, it might just be because the character was named after Dr. Dan Challis, a Tom Atkins character from the hit 1978 movie ‘Halloween III: Season of the Witch.’

Romano has also shared that he had initially written the story about a female character with agoraphobia. However, the idea was apparently considered to be “depressing” by others involved in the project leading to the present form of the script. Despite having worked on multiple projects, this particular movie is close to Romano’s heart as it is his first-ever film where there are three different leading female actors.

Overall, ‘You’ll Never Leave Me’ is not a true story, but it does project a sense of realism thanks to the various emotional elements and relatable characters. The situations that some of the characters find themself in are pretty realistic, and their actions certainly lend well to the plot’s engagement. The various tragedies and hidden motives keep the audience at the edge of their seats as the secrets unravel slowly, creating a truly engaging and memorable viewing experience.

Read More: Is Lifetime’s Nightmare Pageant Moms Based on a True Story?