Is Lifetime’s She Is Not Your Daughter Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Jeff Hare, Lifetime‘s ‘She Is Not Your Daughter’ is a thriller movie that revolves around Kathy and her family. Kathy’s picture-perfect life shatters when her husband Bob tells her a chilling truth. Turns out that her daughter May is not really her biological child and her blood relatives are back in order to threaten the family. Though the couple tries their best to find a way out, the situation soon turns deadly, and several lives are put at risk.

The movie is a thrilling ride that is sure to keep you at the edge of your seats. As the events unfold, viewers cannot help but be entranced with the story thanks to the talented performances of the cast members. The film’s backdrops also help entertainingly convey the story. Viewers have also wondered what exactly inspired the movie’s story. Is the Lifetime thriller Inspired by real life, or is it simply a work of fiction? Well, we are here to answer that; and many other questions revolving around the movie’s filming and cast.

Is She Is Not Your Daughter a True Story?

No, ‘She Is Not Your Daughter’ is not based on a true story. The movie was written by Stephen Romano, whose other credits include ‘You’ll Never Leave Me’ and ‘Triple Threat.’ Jeff Hare took up the role of the film’s director and showcased his skills in the department, just like his work in ‘Deadly Due Date‘ and ‘Abduction Runs in the Family.’ Though the Lifetime thriller is a fictional tale, some elements seem inspired by real life. In fact, several cases resembling the movie’s plot can be seen in the news.

A similar case happened in Singapore in September 2021, when a woman testified against the biological mother of her adopted daughter. Apparently, the child was born after the accuser’s husband allegedly had an affair with the defendant. When the man learned that he had a child with the defendant and found the little girl being neglected, he took custody of the child and brought her home, who was then adopted by his wife, the accuser.

Apparently, the accused woman made several posts about the adoptive mother between December 10, 2019, and August 23, 2020. When the father of the child had brought the girl home, the biological mother had reportedly filed a false police report against the man for kidnapping and sexually assaulting the little girl. This happened in November 2013, and since then, the accused has apparently filed more than 100 police reports against the parents, with law enforcement showing up at their residence about 50 times.

It is easy to trace ‘She Is Not Your Daughter’ to reality, especially considering the case from Singapore. While several elements in the movie are theatrical in nature for entertainment value, the fears of adoptive parents shown in the film might resonate with some viewers. While Bob does love his daughter from the bottom of his heart, he fears rejection should her daughter or wife come to know the truth. The struggle he faces when the biological relatives of his child start interfering in his established life also is something that does happen in real life.

She Is Not Your Daughter Filming Locations

‘She Is Not Your Daughter’ was filmed primarily in Atlanta, Georgia. The principal photography for the movie took place in and around September 2021 under the cinematography of Robert Vardaros. Let’s take a close look at the details of the filming location.

Atlanta, Georgia

The city of Atlanta in Georgia served as the production spot for ‘She Is Not Your Daughter.’ Known as the Hollywood of the South, Atlanta can be seen in the backdrop of several scenes in the Lifetime movie. The cats of the show seemingly had a great time while lensing the project. Actress Alicia Leigh Willis, who plays the role of Liza, was also able to bring her daughter to the filming city, for which she was grateful.

Over the years, Atlanta has become a major filming hub in the USA. The city boasts a variety of locations that can easily be used in a diverse set of scenes for a single project. It has a well-developed infrastructure that helps filmmakers lens their movies efficiently. The numerous filming studios in the city, like the Tyler Perry Studios, are well-known in the industry for their state-of-0the-art facilities. Apart from the Lifetime thriller, Atlanta has also hosted the production of ‘Gone With the Wind‘ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’

She Is Not Your Daughter Cast

The talented Alicia Leigh Willis takes up the role of Liza in ‘She Is Not Your Daughter.’ You may recognize the actress from her work in ‘Catfish Killer’ and ‘Stolen in Her Sleep.’ Jon Briddell essays the character of Bob. Some of the actor’s other movies include ‘Piranha Women’ and ‘Killer Stepmom.’ Actress Emily Topper plays May in the Lifetime thriller and is a part of ‘Black Balsam’ and ‘Nobody Will Believe You.’

Katelin Chesna acts as Jill, while Lisa Long portrays Faye. Other appearances include Dean Kostlich as Anson Drake, Kulani Kai as Carla Morris, Diron Jones as Steve Kessler, and Carole Wood as Pam. Cheryl Frazier (Ann Douglas), Ashton Leigh (Rose June), Shannon Thomas (Mason Jones), Zach Meiser (Paul Frezza), and Christie Leverette (Mary) are also in the Jeff Hare directorial.

