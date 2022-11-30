Is Love Without Borders Scripted or Real?

Hosted by Arica Angelo, BravoTV’s ‘Love Without Borders’ is a reality dating series with a premise that is sure to capture your interest. The show welcomes several young men and women who are tired of not finding any love in the romantic department in their own home cities. Hence, the cast members are taken to a whole new country so that they may establish a connection with a total stranger. The concept may seem straight out of a fairytale, but maybe the extra dose of adventure is just what these people need.

The partners of the participating romantics have been chosen with much care. However, a match made on paper may not necessarily be one made by heaven. As time goes on, the cast members get to know their partners better, but the journey is far from smooth. The events unfolding in the show are full of love, heartbreak, drama, and much more. Naturally, people are eager to know just how much of what they see on the show is real, and we are here to explore the same!

Is Love Without Borders Scripted?

We do not believe that ‘Love Without Borders’ is completely scripted. Like any other reality series, the Bravo TV show has its fair share of drama in order to keep the audience hooked. Many viewers might think so much fighting between two people can hardly be a sign of a good relationship. However, they must also keep in mind that mundane everyday activities might not be the first choice for the showrunners to include in the final edited version of the show. Though the show does have many heartwarming moments, it’s the abundance of drama that keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats. Hence, what the viewers get is a condensed story of the cast members.

It is likely that the show leaves out certain parts of a couple’s journey that they do not consider relevant. Such edits are likely due to time constraints than to deliberately mislead the public. However, it also means that what the audience sees is not the complete truth. The concept of the show is quite extraordinary and shares certain elements from the popular TLC series ‘90 Day Fiancé.’ Both shows feature couples where one of the partners is from the USA while the other half is from a different country. Unlike the TLC show, viewers are able to see the tales of the featured couples from the very start.

While talking about her introduction to the show, season 1 participant Danna Richards did not truly believe that such a show existed. She felt that the person in contact with her was likely running a scam. However, her point of contact was surely able to reassure her. The genuine concern and care shown by the showrunners convinced Danna to give the experiment a chance. Apparently, the people behind the cameras genuinely wanted the couples to work and were eager to help them as much as possible.

It might be hard to ascertain just how much of a couple’s story the viewers are able to see in ‘Love Without Borders,’ but that does not mean that the events have been scripted in a certain way. Undoubtedly, the showrunners try to focus more on the dramatic part of a couple’s journey, but they do not gloss over other monumental moments. The connections formed by the cast members on the show seem to be genuine, even if they do end up not working out.

