Is M3GAN on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘M3GAN’ is a science fiction horror movie that follows a toy-company roboticist who designs a life-like doll, which turns out to be a nightmare for her and her recently orphaned niece. Directed by Gerard Johnstone, the horror thriller film features impressive performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, Jen Van Epps, and Brian Jordan Alvarez.

Upon its premiere, the movie opened to mostly positive reviews from critics, thanks to the flawless inclusion of humor in between all the thrilling scenes. Something as innocent as a doll becomes the source of the nightmare for the protagonists, giving the viewers the chills. If you are into horror movies, you might be interested in learning more about this film, including where you can watch it. Well, we have got you covered!

What is M3GAN About?

The narrative revolves around Gemma, an excellent roboticist, who works for a toy company and gets custody of her orphaned 8-year-old niece named Cady whose parents tragically die in a car accident. Gemma is working on a life-like doll, M3GAN, as she programs it to be the best companion and playmate for the child she is bonded to. As the role of being a guardian to her niece seems overwhelming, Gemma decides to pair the M3GAN prototype with Cady. Soon, when the doll gets out of hand, she realizes that it was possibly the worst decision she has ever made. Now that your interest has heightened, here are all the ways you can watch the thriller film!

Is M3GAN on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘M3GAN’ on its expansive platform. But the streaming giant more than makes up for its absence by giving you access to some excellent alternatives, such as ‘Sabrina‘ and ‘Don’t Listen.’

Is M3GAN on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘M3GAN’ is not included in the platform’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows. However, you have the option to turn to similar thriller movies on the streamer, including ‘Annabelle: Creation‘ and ‘The Other Lamb.’

Is M3GAN on Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, ‘M3GAN’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s massive catalog. But that shouldn’t stop you from checking out other alternatives that the streaming giant houses, such as ‘Goodnight Mommy‘ and ‘Evil Little Things.’

Is M3GAN on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘M3GAN’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. Alternatively, you can choose to make the most of your subscription by turning to similar thrillers on HBO Max. We recommend you watch ‘Annabelle‘ and ‘Child’s Play.’

Where to Watch M3GAN Online?

‘M3GAN’ has been released exclusively in theaters, so as of now, there is currently no way for you to watch the horror thriller movie online. If you don’t have the patience to wait for the film to be made available online, you can always check out show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream M3GAN For Free?

As mentioned above, it is unfortunate that ‘M3GAN’ is unavailable on any of the digital platforms, as of writing. This also means that you don’t have the option to stream the film for free. All you can do is hope that it arrives on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. Nevertheless, we encourage our readers to always prefer to pay for the relevant subscriptions to get access to their favorite content instead of turning to illegal methods to do the same.

