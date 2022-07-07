Is Moonhaven Based on a Book or a Novel?

Created by Peter Ocko, ‘Moonhaven’ is a science fiction drama series that takes place on the eponymous moon colony. The Utopian establishment falls into turmoil after cargo pilot Bella Sway uncovers a grave conspiracy with the help of Detective Paul Sarno. The conspiracy threatens to end humanity’s hopes of saving civilization on the earth.

The complex and intertwined narrative of the series deals with several themes. Moreover, it features engaging action set-pieces that supplement the interpersonal drama and mystery of the story. Therefore, viewers must be curious to learn more about the inspiration behind this layered tale. If you are wondering whether the series is based on a book/novel, here is everything you need to know!

Is Moonhaven Based on a Book?

No, ‘Moonhaven’ is not based on a book or a novel. The series is based on an original concept from creator Peter Ocko known for his work on shows such as ‘Black Sails,’ ‘Lodge 49,’ and ‘Extant.’ The narrative focuses on a moon colony of humans that holds the secret to saving humanity from extinction. While the story is not based on a book, actor Joe Manganiello (‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League‘), who plays the role of Tomm Schultz in the series, compared it to several pieces of classic dystopian sci-fi fiction novels.

Manganiello stated that the show’s narrative is resonant because it has a sense of urgency and deals with humanity facing a dark fate. Such a theme has been explored in books such as ‘Fahrenheit 451’ by Ray Bradbury, ‘Nineteen Eighty-Four’ by George Orwell, and Arthur C. Clarke’s ‘Space Odyssey’ series of novels.

Books such as ‘The Moon Colony’ by William Dixon Bell, ‘Luna’ series of books by Ian McDonald, and ‘A Fall of Moondust’ by Arthur C. Clarke have all dealt with the plot thread of humans establishing a colony on the moon and the ensuing power struggle. However, ‘Moonhaven’ bears the most resemblance to Andy Weir’s 2017 novel ‘Artemis’ as it focuses on a smuggler who gets caught in a conspiracy to control the moon city.

Nonetheless, ‘Moonhaven’ is inventive in its approach and centers its moon colony around an artificial intelligence system that holds the key to humanity’s future. Thus, the narrative incorporates another facet of the science fiction genre and tries to subvert it. Like any sci-fi series, ‘Moonhaven’ deals with the politics of its world as a conspiracy lies at the heart of the story.

The show’s events are triggered after a mysterious murder. Thus, the series resembles ‘The Expanse,’ a sci-fi drama series that revolves around politics in space colonies and features detectives and pilots in a futuristic setting. The show is based on author James S. A. Corey’s novel series of the same name.

Ultimately, ‘Moonhaven’ is a fictional series that tells an original story. However, it is rooted in the tropes of the sci-fi genre, especially those established in literary novels. Therefore, viewers will undoubtedly be reminded of their favorite space fiction books while watching the series.

