Is Netflix’s 13 The Musical Based on a True Story?

Directed by Tamra Davis, Netflix’s ‘13: The Musical’ is a coming-of-age movie musical about a 12-year-old Jewish kid, named Evan Goldman who is going through a ‘kid-life’ crisis. Following his parents’ divorce, as he has to move from New York to a small town in Indiana, his plans of throwing the best bar mitzvah ever could potentially be hindered. With the struggles of making new friends, adjusting to the social dynamics of the new school, and planning his bar mitzvah, he is faced with the social crisis of turning 13.

Produced by Neil Meron, this Netflix musical film stars Eli Golden as Evan Goldman, Peter Hermann and Debra Messing as his parents Joel and Jessica, and Gabriella Uhl as his friend Patrice. The 90-minute long family comedy takes the viewers on a journey of the ups and downs in a pre-teen’s life. As the story depicts the excitement and pressure of turning 13, many were led to wonder if the characters and the story are inspired by real events. Let us share the answer!

Is 13 The Musical a True Story?

No, Netflix’s ’13: The Musical’ is not based on a true story. It is a movie adaptation of a majorly successful Broadway musical titled ‘13′ (2008-2009), whose original production featured Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies. After Broadway’s success, ‘13’ was initially adapted into a children’s novel in 2009, which is penned by Dan Elish and Robert Horn. The screenplay of the movie adaptation is also written by the original book writer Robert Horn.

Directed by Tamra Davis who is known for her works in Grey’s Anatomy, Dead to Me, and High School: The Musical- The Series, ’13: The Musical’ is all that you’d expect it to be. With bright colors, touching songs, and high spirits, you can see the world through Evan’s lens and feel the excitement of turning 13. One of the changes made to the original Broadway script in the movie adaptation is the addition of adults. The musical only consisted of 13 children, while the movie includes adults in the cast, setting up a broader lens to view Evan’s journey.

None of the original cast members are a part of the movie adaptation, but just like the musical, the movie stars 13 young actors who lend their voices and sing to Jason Robert Brown’s score. The young cast includes Eli Golden as Evan, Gabriella Uhl as Patrice, JD McCrary as Brett, Frankie McNellis as Lucy, Lindsey Blackwell as Kendra, Jonathan Lengel as Archie, Ramon Reed as Eddie, Nolen Dubuc as Malcolm, Luke Islam as Carlos, Shechinah Mpumlwana as Cassie, Kayleigh Cerezo as Molly, Wyatt Moss as Zee, Liam Wignall as KC, and Khiyla Aynne as Charrette.

In a conversation with Broadway Direct Eli Golden talked about landing the role after a lengthy audition process that started in November 2020. He initially didn’t want to take the role as he says, “It was just after I got off, like, a pretty tough loss. I was having a lot of trouble portraying my best acting.” When asked about the duet song “It Would Be Funny,” that Eli and Debra Messing (Evan’s mom) share, Eli expressed, “The best part about doing that was the intimate connection. There were some moments where I was like, ‘Oh, this is not acting. This is just coming off the cuff.’ I found that number is so important. That was a really special moment to film with Debra.” Messing also added that “To be asked to be a part of this — where adults were being welcomed in where they never had before — really felt like a privilege. It was wonderful.”

Evan’s struggle of facing big changes in his life, during his preteen years is something that everyone can relate to, and this led to many wondering if the characters were inspired by true stories. While planning the biggest moment of his life, as Evan goes through the dilemma of choosing between fitting in with the popular kids or having a bar mitzvah, the movie takes you back to your preteen years. The movie splendidly explores the anxiety and excitement of adolescence at the crucial age of 13. Although the characters and the story are not based on true events, ’13: The Musical’ has definitely portrayed the relatable struggles of coming-of-age teens.

Read More: 7 Shows Like High School Musical Series you Must See