Where was Netflix’s 13 The Musical Filmed?

Directed by Tamra Davis, Netflix’s ’13: The Musical’ is a musical coming-of-age comedy film that revolves around Evan Goldman. After the divorce of his parents, the middle schooler has to move to a small town in Indiana from New York City, New York. Surrounded by new faces, Evan is determined to throw the best Bar Mitzvah he can on his 13th birthday in order to cement his place in the school’s social circle. The task may not be as simple as he might have hoped for, but Evan is ready to face the challenges and maybe learn a few lessons along the way.

Starring Eli Golden, Frankie McNellis, Josh Peck, Peter Hermann, and Debra Messing, the musical film is a delightful story of a young boy ready to enter the next stage of his life. Apart from its captivating storyline, the viewers could not help but commend the movie’s attractive backdrops. The visual aspect of the film has led many to wonder where it was lensed. Well, we are here to answer the same!

13: The Musical Filming Locations

’13: The Musical’ was primarily in New York City in New York and several cities in Ontario. The state of Indiana was also used to lens the scenes for the movie. Principal photography of the film commenced on June 7, 2021, and was wrapped up in August of the same year. Let’s take a close look at the details of the filming locations.

New York City, New York

Netflix’s ’13: The Musical’ has several scenes that are set and/or lensed in New York City, New York. One of the prominent locations used to record the movie is The Plaza Hotel at 750 Fifth Avenue, Central Park South, Manhattan. The lodging was established in the early 20th Century and was named for the previous establishment that occupied the same area. The iconic Central Park in Manhattan was also used as a backdrop in the movie. In the musical, the city also serves as Evan’s initial home before he moves to Indiana.

Greater Toronto Area, Ontario

Named after the city of Toronto, the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in Ontario served as one of the primary filming locations for the movie. St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church at 44 Church Street East, Brampton, was one of the locations within the region used to record scenes for the Tamra Davis directorial. Toronto, Oakville, North York, and Mississauga within the GTA were also used for the production of the Netflix musical. In fact, the city of Toronto was meant to be the first place where the shooting for the movie would commence.

Other Filming Locations in Ontario

In ’13: The Musical,’ several scenes set in Indiana’s Downtown Walkerton were framed in the community of Beeton in Simcoe county, Ontario. The unincorporated community of King City in the York region of Ontario also served as a backdrop for several scenes in the film.

Indiana

Given that the majority of ’13: The Musical’ is set in a small Indiana town, it is easy to see why the production crew would lens scenes in said state. Indiana is part of the Great Lakes Region, given that it is located on the shores of Lake Michigan. The state is also bordered by the Ohio River in the south and the Wabash River in the west. Over the years, the midwestern state has been home to several movie productions, including ‘Road to Perdition‘ and ‘Natural Born Killers.’

Read More: Best Coming-of-Age Films