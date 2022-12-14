Is Netflix’s Glitter Based on a True Story?

Netflix’s ‘Glitter’ is a period drama show directed by Anna Kazejak, Julia Kolberger, Marek Lechki, and Rafal Skalski. Set in 1976, Poland, the Polish show follows a few women pursuing their desires despite the patriarchal system, societal taboos, and political issues. Helena and Pola are sex workers who want to get out of the business. Marysia is a young girl doing her graduation who wants to become rich but doesn’t want to get into sex work. These three try to accomplish their desires and live on their own terms against all odds.

‘Glitter’ portrays the life of a sex worker and how society perceives them in an authentic manner. Furthermore, the various backdrops, costumes, and certain events carry an innate layer of realism. It makes the audience wonder whether the series is based on real events or real-life personalities. Well, allow us to appease your curiosity.

Is Netflix’s Glitter a True Story?

Netflix’s ‘Glitter’ is partially based on a true story. Directed by an ensemble of directors (Anna Kazejak, Julia Kolberger, Marek Lechki, and Rafal Skalski), the show is a quasi-fictional depiction of the 70s in the Polish People’s Republic before the Republic of Poland was formed. The series touches on several subjects, such as sex work, classism, societal hierarchy, same-sex relationships, and capitalism. Apart from these, a subplot also revolves around people fighting for the rights of the working class. The different instances in the series, such as the increase in sugar price by 100% and the vandalism in Radom, point to real-life historical events in the Polish nation.

In real life, Prime Minister Piotr Jaroszewicz increased the prices of essential edible items, such as sugar, butter, and meat. The student price surge led to workers protesting in several places, including Radom. The ministry quashed the protests and began arresting several protest workers, and a revolution began. ‘Glitters’ mentions these events in passing, and different characters emphasize them. However, these are not the central part of the narrative, which involves Helena, Pola, and Marysia trying to accomplish their goals and dreams.

Since the three protagonists are sex workers, the show follows their lives closely and explores their struggles. We see how people treat them, their place in society, and how it isn’t easy to get out of the profession once a woman gets into it. In the series, sex work is a popular profession for several women, but they don’t get the same dignity, respect, and opportunities as others. The three women go through different struggles, considering they are at different phases in their life.

Helena has a deal with the secret service but wants to quit because it inevitably involves sleeping with other men. Pola wants to start her own business, stop sex work, and raise her son. Marysia intends to make a lot of money and live a luxurious life but doesn’t want to get into sex work for the same. The series explores their journey, their obstacles, and how they overcome them. Thus, to reiterate, ‘Glitter’ is partially based on a true story where the overall narrative is fictional, but the story is against the backdrop of actual historical events.

