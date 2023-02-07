Is Niecy Nash-Betts’ Simone Clark Leaving The Rookie Feds?

Although Special Agent Simone Clark joins the FBI as the oldest rookie in the history of the Bureau in ABC’s police procedural show ‘The Rookie: Feds,’ it doesn’t take long for her to impress her superiors. In the fourteenth episode of the series, Special Agent in Charge Candace Thurlow from the Washington office visits the Los Angeles office to monitor Matthew “Matt” Garza’s Special Investigative Unit and Simone in particular. Candace’s actions alarm Matt, who is also her ex-husband, concerning Simone’s future with his unit. As a gateway opens for Simone to leave Matt’s unit, the viewers must be wondering whether the same is a sign of Niecy Nash-Betts’ possible departure from the crime series. Well, here’s everything we know about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Happened to Simone Clark?

After joining Matt’s Special Investigative Unit, Simone plays an integral role in solving several high-profile cases with her out-of-the-box thinking and intuitions. Simone’s commitment to her profession helps Garza to build a unit that impresses the FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C. Candace Thurlow arrives in Los Angeles to find out whether whatever she hears and knows about Simone is true. When she gets convinced that Simone is an exceptional agent, Candace invites the latter to Washington as a speaker at a significant FBI event. Simone realizes that her address will also be the start of the recruitment process that will pave the way for her transfer from the Los Angeles office to the Washington headquarters.

Candace makes it clear that Simone is a perfect face for the FBI’s future since she “ticks a lot of boxes” as a middle-aged queer Black woman. The Special Agent in Charge wants Simone to make the Bureau appear more progressive and diverse in a changing world. Simone joined the FBI Academy to bring several changes to the way the Bureau functions, especially to make it more helpful to underprivileged communities. She believes that Washington will be a better place for her to bring those changes to fruition, which makes her consider accepting Candace’s offer. Does that mean Simone is leaving Los Angeles, the prominent setting of the series, opening a gateway for Niecy Nash-Betts to leave the show? Let’s see.

Is Niecy Nash-Betts Leaving The Rookie: Feds?

As of now, neither ABC nor Niecy Nash-Betts has released a statement concerning the actress’ departure from ‘The Rookie: Feds.’ Since Niecy headlines the procedural series, it is extremely unlikely that the actress will leave the show anytime soon, especially after the dramedy received a full season order at ABC. As far as Simone’s possible transfer to Washington is concerned, the fourteenth episode of the series ends with a significant development that ensures that the Special Agent will not be leaving Los Angeles anytime soon.

When Candace proposes a future in Washington to Simone, she only wants the latter to be the face of the Bureau and nothing else. Candace knows that her superiors in the headquarters will not tolerate anything more from Simone if the latter arrives at the place with a lot of recommendations for changing the FBI. Meanwhile, Simone also realizes that she will become an insignificant agent at Washington because her superiors will not be open about listening to her and accepting her words. She chooses to stay in Los Angeles to remain in Matt’s unit so that her voice holds unignorable value.

Candace soon realizes that Simone is “too much” for Washington since the latter cannot be limited to the face of the Bureau. She lets Matt knows that she is dropping her plan to transfer Simone to the headquarters, indicating that Simone will remain in the general setting of the series. Considering these factors, we believe that Niecy most likely will continue featuring in ‘The Rookie: Feds.’

