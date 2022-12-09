Is Pinocchio’s Master Geppetto Based on a Real Wood Craftsman?

Netflix’s ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ is a stop-motion animated fantasy movie directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson. The story is about Master Geppetto, a wood craftsman, and his puppet, Pinocchio, who comes to life. After Geppetto’s son dies, the craftsman gives up his passion for carving wood. One night when he grieves and wishes to be with his son, Geppetto decides to carve a wooden marionette that resembles his son. The following day, the puppet comes to life and gives Geppetto a second chance to live with a child.

Master Geppetto is a profound character who goes through loss, pain, sorrow, and numerous other emotions which resonate with the audience. The predicament he faces when he realizes Pinocchio is not like his son feels authentic. Almost every scene with the characters seems to carry a layer of realism and makes us wonder if Master Geppetto is based on a real wood craftsman. Well, let us find out, shall we?

Is Master Geppetto Based on a Real Wood Craftsman?

No, Master Geppetto is not based on a real wood craftsman. The fictional character and the story of ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ are based on the 1883 children’s book, ‘The Adventures of Pinocchio’ by Carlo Collodi. Before publishing the book, Collodi used to work at the bookstore in Florence owned by Giuseppe Aiazzi. Carlo Collodi took care of the store and also worked with Giuseppe Aiazzi. The latter enabled Collodi to polish his skills as a writer.

When Carlo Collodi wrote ‘The Adventures of Pinocchio,’ he named the main character Pinocchio. Pino and Giuseppe are diminutives of Giuseppino. The connection indicates that Carlo Collodi named Pinocchio after the mentor, Giuseppe Aiazzi. Interestingly, Geppetto is also a short version of Giuseppe, which means that Carlo Collodi named both main characters after the manuscript specialist. Apart from the name, Master Geppetto’s character has no other connections to a real-life person.

Although Master Geppetto from ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ is based on the original novel’s character, the two have a few differences. The Carlo Collodi book portrays Geppetto as the person who knows what’s best for Pinocchio and expects him to adhere to it. The story’s ending also reaffirms Geppetto’s lessons about obedience and serving the elderly.

In contrast, Guillermo del Toro’s version, written by Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale, and Matthew Robbins, is far from idealistic messages. The film showcases what an imperfect father-son relationship looks like. In the beginning, Geppetto is a man who wants Pinocchio to be the so-called ideal son. But, as the narrative progresses, we see Geppetto’s views evolve. The craftsman learns that perfection must not be a condition to love something or somebody. Geppetto learns to accept Pinocchio’s good and bad traits and loves him for who he is.

The book and the movie differ in how they portray Master Geppetto and the kind of message he sends to the readers and viewers. Thus, to reiterate, although Master Geppetto might be named after the author’s mentor, he is a fictional character.

Read More: Does Pinocchio Turn into a Human Boy in Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio?