Is Rob Lowe Still Married? Does He Have Children?

Robert Hepler Lowe rose to fame playing edgy, golden-hearted, good-looking bad boys in “Brat Pack” movies like ‘The Outsiders’ and ‘St Elmo’s Fire.’ He thus became a teen idol to be reckoned with in the 1980s. Down the road, movies like ‘Wayne’s World’, ‘Austin Powers’, and ‘The Invention of Lying’ revealed his versatility in the genre of comedy as well. However, Lowe is best known by viewers for his television roles — in ‘The West Wing,’ ‘Parks and Recreation,’ and ‘9-1-1: Lone Star.’ A household name, Lowe’s latest projects include his podcast ‘Literally!’ and a Netflix special titled ‘Attack of the Hollywood Clichés.’

With a long and illustrious film and television career spanning across genres, the 57-year-old actor boasts of nominations for multiple Golden Globe Awards as well as a Primetime Emmy Award. He even had a brief stint as a director with the television horror film ‘The Bad Seed.’ Despite some major scandals that rocked Lowe’s world in the late 1980s, the actor seems to have a happy and stable married life. Here’s everything you need to know about Lowe’s love life!

Rob Lowe’s Past Relationships and Rumors

In the 1980s, at the height of his heartthrob phase, Rob Lowe was romantically linked to several women from the world of entertainment. He reportedly dated Tracy Richman, Janice Dickinson, Fawn Hall, Marlee Matlin, Winona Ryder, and Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, amongst others. However, his high-profile relationship with Melissa Gilbert was the talk of the town for many years. The two reportedly got into a relationship sometime in 1981, and after dating on and off for more than 5 years, Lowe and Gilbert went their separate ways in 1987.

As far as the circumstances of their split are concerned, here’s what we know. Lowe reportedly proposed to Gilbert in 1986. However, before the couple’s relationship could reach the alter, trouble wreaked havoc on their paradise. In her tell-all memoir, titled ‘Prairie Tale,’ Gilbert addressed her love life in detail. The actress stated that soon after the proposal, she discovered she was expecting a baby. However, Lowe was allegedly not ready for such a huge responsibility. “I had lost my baby and my relationship with Rob … and it hurt like hell,” Gilbert wrote.

In an interview with TODAY, she said, “It was very, very painful. It was a very dark and difficult time for me … Now that I have children that are his age — my older boys are 28 and 23, the age he was when we were together — I understand it. But at the time it was devastating.” A few years after the split, Lowe decided to settle down with the woman who is now his wife of 30 years. Here are all the details you need to know about their solid marriage!

Rob Lowe’s Wife and Children

Rob Lowe first met makeup artist Sheryl Berkoff in 1983 on a blind date of sorts, but their relationship fizzled out after a few dates. “I was attempting my first try at monogamy—which was not really in my nature at the time—and I wasn’t able to do it,” he revealed. Well, Lowe’s history of colorful love affairs stands as a testament to the same. Reports suggest that Berkoff had previously dated Lowe’s close friend, actor Emilio Estevez. However, in 1989, Lowe and Berkoff again crossed paths on the sets of ‘Bad Influence.’ Sparks flew again, and this time for good. The pair tied the knot on July 22, 1991.

Lowe credits his sobriety to his beautiful wife and recently celebrated 31 years of being alcohol-free. The actor also shares a close bond with their sons Matthew Edward Lowe, 28, and John Owen Lowe, 26. Matthew is a Loyola Law School and Duke University graduate. He is currently the Vice President of Business Development at Miroma Ventures. Lowe’s younger son, John, is an actor known for his performances in ‘The Grinder’ and ‘Holiday in the Wild.’ He also served as the staff-writer/writer in Lowe starrer ‘9-1-1: Lone Star.’

The trio featured on ‘The Lowe Files’ wherein they traveled far and wide across the country to delve deep into bizarre unsolved mysteries. “We have a very good relationship,” Lowe said of his sons. The Lowes frequently post family pictures on their social media handles. Clearly, Lowe and Berkoff have unlocked the secret to a happy marriage. Lowe revealed how the couple has stayed strong for three decades because of their friendship and willingness to seek help during times of trouble.

Lowe credited therapy and communication as some of the main factors for maintaining the spark in their relationship. For Berkoff’s 60th birthday, Lowe surprised her by secretly signing her up for her favorite show, ‘Celebrity Family Feud,’ where they played for charity. Lowe refers to Berkoff as not only his wife but also his best friend. He certainly is very public about his love and admiration for his wife. While guest-hosting ‘The Ellen Show,’ the actor asked the audience for gift ideas for their 30th wedding anniversary.

In his memoir, titled ‘Stories I Only Tell My Friends: An Autobiography,’ Lowe highlights the love and respect he has for his wife and children, very transparently addressing his past scandals, struggles with alcoholism, and the effort required to become clean. Clearly, Lowe is a family man, and we couldn’t be happier!

