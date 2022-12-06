Is Sniper Rogue Mission Based on a True Story?

Directed by Oliver Thompson, ‘Sniper Rogue Mission’ is an action thriller movie. Ryan Robbins, Chad Michael Collins, and Sayaka Akimoto play the main characters in the movie. The story follows rogue agents who embark on a mission to take down a sex trafficking ring. Their superiors, like Harvey Cusamano, hinder their abilities to seek justice, which ultimately forces them to go against the authorities. The agents take up the operation independently and help the ones in need.

Set in the world of American dominance over the business and the presence of such illegal sex cartels, the plot of the movie is relevant in modern times. The characters and the individual storylines are authentically woven. This makes many viewers believe that ‘Sniper Rogue Mission’ is inspired by real-life incidents. Let’s find out if that’s so.

Is Sniper Rogue Mission a True Story?

No, ‘Sniper Rogue Mission’ is not based on a true story. The movie is the ninth installment of the ‘Sniper’ movies franchise. The characters of the movie are created by Michael Frost Beckner and Crash Leyland. The movie, written by Oliver Thompson, tells a completely fictitious tale that involves agents going rogue, seeking revenge, and getting justice for the people who face inhumane treatment at the hands of greedy businesspeople.

Furthermore, the film presents a very real overview of events that makes it seem eerily close to a true story. For example, the sex trafficking ring shown in the movie is one aspect that happens across the world. There are so many businesspeople out there, who make money from illegal means like these while crushing the soul and lives of innocent girls. Mary Jane’s journey in the movie ignites emotion and sympathy in the viewers. We feel drawn towards her troubles and feel anger towards Laura Lake, the person responsible.

The corruption and shady behavior of top-ranking officials is another true-to-life aspect. Even though the characters and the plot are not real, the themes and facets it touches upon are very real. Dishonorable officials are still lurking in security agencies, which makes us wary of the actions of such organizations. Officials like Harvey Cusamano exist in every organization, which makes the process of law enforcement more difficult than ever. What they don’t understand is that there is no end to greed. Nevertheless, they are only concerned with money and power.

On the flip side, it is good to see that honorable and hard-working agents take their jobs seriously. Brandon and Zero work together to ensure Mary Jane’s safety. They make use of whatever resources they have available and seek justice for the smuggled girls. Brandon and Zero do their best to have each other’s back. Moreover, the friendship and support shared by the two agents are admirable. It gives viewers hope that if such officers are present in law enforcement, we don’t need to worry about the Harveys of the world. In hindsight, this is one aspect of the movie that we wish is real.

The movie briefly touches upon the themes of family and brotherhood love as well. We see the criminal brothers Rosie and Gildie fight and tease each other constantly. However, they are always happy to see their brother safe and unharmed. They protect and defend each other from other threats too. Such realistic themes and tropes in the movie make us wonder about the origins of the story. Keeping all things aside, ‘Sniper Rogue Mission’ is not based on a true story despite the honest portrayal of multiple characters and facets.

Read More: Sniper Rogue Mission Ending, Explained: What Happens To Mary Jane?