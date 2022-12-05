Where Was Sniper: Rogue Mission Filmed?

Serving as the ninth installment in the long-running ‘Sniper’ film series, ‘Sniper: Rogue Mission’ is an action thriller film written and directed by Oliver Thompson that revolves around Special Ops Sniper and CIA Rookie Brandon Beckett who decides to take matters into his own hands when he finds out about a crooked federal agent being involved in a human sex trafficking ring. Now, Beckett calls upon his former allies and colleagues, including Homeland Security Agent Zero and the lethal assassin Lady Death, to help him expose the agent and put an end to all the activities of the criminal organization he is linked with, once and for all.

The action-packed narrative is complemented by the impressive performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Chad Michael Collins, Ryan Robbins, Sayaka Akimoto, Brendan Sexton III, and Jocelyn Hudon. While the thrilling narrative takes you on a nail-biting journey along with Beckett and his team, the use of different locations throughout the film leaves you scratching your head, wondering where it was actually shot. Well, in that case, allow us to fill you in on all the necessary details about the same!

Sniper: Rogue Mission Filming Locations

‘Sniper: Rogue Mission’ was filmed in Manitoba and Ontario, specifically in Winnipeg, Selkirk, and Kingston. The principal photography for the action movie reportedly commenced in September 2021 and wrapped up in a month or so, in October of the same year. So, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the specific sites where the action takes place!

Winnipeg, Manitoba

A majority of ‘Sniper: Rogue Mission’ was lensed in Winnipeg, the capital and largest city of Canada’s Manitoba province. It seems that the filming unit set up camp at various sites across the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. Moreover, we cannot rule out the possibility that they utilized the facilities of a sound stage of one of the film studios in the city in order to record some key portions, especially the action scenes.

Situated on the confluence of the Red and Assiniboine rivers, Winnipeg might have a diversified economy but it majorly depends on manufacturing, health care, retail, social assistance, and public administration sectors. Apart from ‘Sniper: Rogue Mission,’ the city has served as a prominent production location for a number of filming projects. Some of them are ‘Violent Night,’ ‘Nobody,’ ‘The Italian Job,’ ‘Night Hunter,’ and ‘The Ice Road.’

Selkirk, Manitoba

The production team of ‘Sniper: Rogue Mission’ also traveled northeast of Winnipeg, to the city of Selkirk, to tape some key scenes for the movie. Located in the Interlake Region of Manitoba, Selkirk is home to several places of interest. They are Selkirk Water Aerodrome, Fort Gibraltar, Selkirk Lift Bridge, Selkirk—Red River, Red River Trails, and Fort Maurepas.

Kingston, Ontario

Additional portions for ‘Sniper: Rogue Mission’ were seemingly recorded in the city of Kingston in Canada’s Ontario province. To be specific, it appears that the cast and crew utilized the premise of the Kingston Penitentiary at 560 King Street West and shot some key scenes for the action movie on location. It used to be a maximum security prison, but now it is turned into a museum open to the public, giving you the chance to get a tour of the prison.

