Is Steven Weber’s Dean Archer Leaving Chicago Med?

The eighth season of NBC’s medical series ‘Chicago Med’ offers the viewers a window into the personal life of Dean Archer. Dean visits his estranged son Sean Archer in prison and shares an intimate moment with him. He also resolves his rocky relationship with Hannah Asher. In the ninth episode of the season, Dean struggles with his mystery illness, only to get confronted by Hannah. Dean opens up about his illness to his colleague and asks her to keep the same a secret. Since he is not able to fulfill his obligations as a doctor, the admirers of the character must be alarmed about Dean’s future at Gaffney. Well, here’s what we can tell you about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Happened to Dean Archer?

In the seventh episode of the eighth season, Sean Archer gets admitted to Gaffney since he gets brutally attacked by a fellow inmate. While Ethan Choi and other doctors treat Sean, the inmate who attacked Sean is brought to the ED, infuriating Dean. He gets into a brawl with the inmate who hurt his son, only to get badly hit by the prisoner. Archer struggles with the pain of the same severely and starts to take painkillers secretly so that he can continue working. However, his colleagues start to notice that something is off with him.

In the ninth episode of the season, Dean asks Hannah to start surgery since he doesn’t feel well enough. Hannah forces him to open up about his illness and Dean reveals that the beating he got badly affected his kidney. Because of the same, Dean is not only suffering immense pain but also has to urinate several times. If his condition worsens, he also has to start dialysis, which will impact his career as well. Although Dean assures Hannah that he is undergoing treatment upon consulting a nephrologist, she isn’t convinced about the same. Considering that Dean is not able to fulfill his obligations as a doctor without making compromises due to his ill health, the viewers may wonder whether we are seeing the last days of Dean at Gaffney. So, is Steven Weber leaving the medical drama? Let’s see.

Is Steven Weber Leaving Chicago Med?

Neither NBC nor Steven Weber has made it clear that the actor is expected to leave ‘Chicago Med’ anytime soon. Furthermore, Weber signed a new deal to remain in the medical show ahead of the eighth and current season, indicating that he is expected to remain an integral part of the cast of the series moving forward. Since Weber returned to the eighth season as a regular, it is extremely unlikely that he would leave the series in the near future. Considering these factors, we believe that Weber will continue featuring in ‘Chicago Med.’

The eighth season of the show has already witnessed the departure of Guy Lockard (Dylan Scott), Sarah Rafferty (Pamela Blake), Asjha Cooper (Vanessa Taylor), and Brian Tee (Ethan Choi). Another departure of a series regular is the last thing the show and the viewers would want. Therefore, we can expect Dean to continue to fight his illness and get better in the upcoming episodes of the season. Due to the potential absence of Ethan, we may see Hannah stepping up to help Dean in any way she can. Since the health issues doctors face are a prominent focus of medical shows, we may not need to worry about Dean’s future at Gaffney and Weber’s commitment to the medical series for now.

