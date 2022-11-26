Is The Kingdom Exodus on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Created by Lars von Trier, ‘The Kingdom Exodus,’ AKA ‘Riget: Exodus,’ is a Danish supernatural horror series. The first two installments of the show were released in the years 1194 and 1997, with the third installment welcoming back several characters from the previous season. The story takes place in Rigshospitalet, a hospital in Copenhagen, Denmark, and follows the employees and residents of the establishment.

Many of the doctors within the medical facility become involved in horrendous actions for their personal or professional gains. Meanwhile, the strange occurrences in the building also prompt the medical professionals to believe that the hospital is haunted by supernatural entities. The captivating blend of cosmic elements, horrific events, and intriguing characters keeps the viewers coming back for more. If you are also eager to dip your toes in this medical horror story, here is how to do so!

What is The Kingdom Exodus About?

‘The Kingdom Exodus’ revolves around the doctors and patients within Rigshospitalet, a hospital in Copenhagen, the Danish capital. Each character has a journey of their own that leads to some unexpectedly horrifying events. Not all doctors are as morally good as one might expect them to be, and not all the occurrences within the building have a seemingly simple explanation. This motivates many to believe that the hospital is haunted by supernatural elements and that the forces at play might be beyond anyone’s control. If you are eager to watch the show, here is how you can do it!

Is The Kingdom Exodus on Netflix?

No, ‘The Kingdom Exodus’ is not available on Netflix. However, if you liked the premise of the Danish series, then you might enjoy ‘Midnight Mass.’ The Mike Flanagan show revolves around several characters in a small town and their interaction with the supernatural.

Is The Kingdom Exodus on Hulu?

Hulu does not have ‘The Kingdom Exodus’ as a part of its offerings. The streaming giant does offer some excellent alternatives like ‘Stephen King’s Storm of the Century‘ and ‘Castle Rock.’ Based on the writings of Stephen King, the two shows have elements similar to the Danish series, with a multitude of characters and events scary enough to give you goosebumps.

Is The Kingdom Exodus on Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, Amazon Prime members cannot watch ‘The Kingdom Exodus’ using their subscription. Instead, they can check out similar shows, such as ‘American Horror Story.’ The anthology series focuses on a different story in every season with a variety of concepts and characters that will keep you wanting more.

Is The Kingdom Exodus on HBO Max?

While HBO Max does not have ‘The Kingdom Exodus’ as a part of its vast media library, do not let that disappoint you. For those whose interest was piqued by the Lars von Trier show, we recommend ‘The Outsider.’ This combination of mystery, horror, and supernatural is another example of Stephen King’s work that is sure to keep you entertained.

Where to Watch The Kingdom Exodus Online?

You can watch ‘The Kingdom Exodus’ exclusively on Mubi. The online platform also has the first two installments of ‘The Kingdom’ franchise, ‘The Kingdom I‘ and ‘The Kingdom II.’

How to Stream The Kingdom Exodus for Free?

Mubi offers a 7-day free trial which new users can use to watch ‘The Kingdom Exodus’ for free. We urge our readers to not use any illegal platforms to watch the show. Paying relevant channels goes a long way in supporting those who bring you such thrilling stories.

