Is The Lost City on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, or Prime?

‘The Lost City’ is an action-adventure comedy movie that revolves around Loretta Sage, a romance novelist, and Alan Caprison, a charming cover model who portrays a fictional hero in her novels. While on tour for the promotion of her new book with Alan, Lorretta gets kidnapped by a billionaire. Directed by the duo of Aaron Nee and Adam Nee, the action-adventure movie features some big names in the industry, including Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, and Brad Pitt. Are you excited to know more about ‘The Lost City’ and find out where you can watch it? We have got you covered!

What is The Lost City About?

Loretta Sage is an unsatisfied author who is known for her romantic and adventurous novels that involve a fictional hero named Dash, portrayed by Alan Caprison. With her new book recently published, she sets off on a promotional book tour with Alan, where she is kidnapped by a billionaire named Abigail Fairfax. Abigail demands to know the location of the fictional lost city that her new book talks about as he believes that it is very much real and she knows all about it. Meanwhile, Alan takes on the role of Dash in real life and goes off on a rescue mission.

Is The Lost City on Netflix?

While Netflix doesn’t have ‘The Lost City’ on its platform, it does have an expansive collection of several other action-adventure movies. We recommend you watch ‘Game Over, Man!‘ and ‘Red Notice.’

Is The Lost City on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for the action-adventure movie on other streaming platforms as it is not available on this streamer at the moment. Alternately, fans of the action-comedy genre can turn to other movies such as ‘Vanguard‘ and ‘The Nice Guys.’

Is The Lost City on Amazon Prime Video?

Unfortunately, Amazon Prime subscribers cannot view ‘The Lost City’ on the streaming giant as of now. For fans of the action-comedy genre, the streamer has a plethora of similar movies, including ‘God Bless America‘ and ‘Gringo.’

Is The Lost City on HBO Max?

No, ‘The Lost City’ is not one of the countless movies that HBO Max subscribers can watch on the streamer. If you are interested in movies of a similar genre, we recommend you use your premium subscriptions to watch ‘Free Guy‘ and ‘Vacation.’

Is The Lost City on Disney+?

We hate to break it to you that ‘The Lost City’ cannot be viewed on Disney+ as it is yet to be made available on the streamer. But the good news is that there is a huge collection of movies on the streamer that are similar to this action-adventure movie, such as ‘National Treasure‘ and ‘National Treasure: Book of Secrets.’

Where to Watch The Lost City Online?

Since the Sandra Bullock-starrer is getting an exclusively theatrical release, it is not available to stream on any of the digital platforms as of now. Moreover, you cannot even watch the action movie on-demand on any platform yet. So, it will be a while before you can catch ‘The Lost City’ online. However, if you cannot wait to watch the film then you can enjoy it on the big screen by booking your tickets from Fandango.

How to Stream The Lost City for Free?

As of now, there is no way for you to stream ‘The Lost City’ for free on any digital platform. However, you can wait and hope that the Channing Tatum-starrer becomes available on streaming platforms that provide free trial periods. In the meantime, we always advise our readers not to resort to illegal means to watch any movies or TV shows for free and instead, pay respect to the cinematic arts by paying for the content you wish to consume.

