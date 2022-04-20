Is The Northman on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime Video?

Visionary director Robert Eggers traces the origin of Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’ in the epic medieval drama movie ‘The Northman.’ The story follows a young Viking prince on his quest to regain his rightful kingdom from his uncle, Fjölnir, who murdered the former’s father and abducted his mother. Robert Eggers’ direction adds a razor-sharp edge to the story, while the star-studded cast ensemble adds a new charm to the old wine.

Thanks to its brooding ambiance and enchanting production, the movie garnered a wide buzz among fans of historical action drama films. We are certain you are eager to watch ‘The Northman,’ so here’s everything you need to know!

What is The Northman About?

Prince Amleth is on the verge of his coming of age, but the sudden murder of his father, King Aurvandill War-Raven, marks a decisive turn in his life. The murderer, to Amleth’s dismay, is his uncle, who also kidnaps his mother, Queen Gudrún. One score years later, Amleth is a rogue warrior raiding Slavic villages. However, the past crawls back to him as he hears the whisper of the seeress, “I will avenge you, father. I will save you, mother. I will kill you, Fjölnir.” If that gives you shivers, you will have to watch the movie. So, here is how you can do that!

Is The Northman on Netflix?

No, Netflix does not host ‘The Northman.’ However, the ever-expanding video library of the streaming giant has several medieval tinted forays that may please your senses. You may choose between the atmospheric saga ‘The King’ or the Russell Crowe starrer ‘Robin Hood.’ If you are down for a series, you can even opt for ‘Vikings.’

Is The Northman on Hulu?

Things are not bright for Hulu subscribers since the streaming giant does not feature ‘The Northman’ in its roster. However, for those of you who are fond of blending history and myth, Hulu houses ‘Black Death,’ a period piece horror movie that would transport you to a plague-infested medieval Europe, in the abode of sinister necromancers. If you have the add-on Showtime subscription, you can opt for ‘The Witch,’ another classic by the same director.

Is The Northman on Prime Video?

Unfortunately, ‘The Northman’ is not available on Prime Video either. However, the service offers stallions in the genre, from the classic Mel Gibson starrer ‘Braveheart’ to Guy Richie’s underrated genre-smasher ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.’ After bagging several Academy Awards, including the Best Picture and Best Director categories, ‘Braveheart’ has become one of the genre’s milestones. Furthermore, Robert Eggers’ black-and-white minimalist masterpiece ‘The Lighthouse’ is also available on Prime Video for streaming; you can watch it here!

Is The Northman on HBO Max?

‘The Northman’ is not available on the platform. If you’re looking for a similar film to relish, you may empty your popcorn bucket on the ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’ and other parts of the trilogy and the Laurence Olivier version of ‘Richard III.’

Where to Watch The Northman Online?

‘The Northman’ is only available in the theatres currently. Therefore, to get a front-row seat, you may book a ticket from Fandango. On the other hand, you may also wait to catch the movie on Peacock TV, but only after 45 days of its release.

How to Stream The Northman for Free?

For the time being, ‘The Northman’ is only released theatrically. Therefore, it is not legally possible to stream the movie without paying a penny. Having said that, we advise you to do justice to this glorious epic by going to your nearest theater in person. Although streaming is all the rage now, cinema is best experienced in its purest form, on a giant screen with a ticketed audience.

