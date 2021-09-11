Is Tom Holland Leaving Marvel? Will He be Replaced as Spider-Man?

Spider-Man (created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko) is one of the most beloved characters in pop culture, and fans have flocked to theaters to watch the web-slinger’s big-screen adventures for the better parts of two decades. Following Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield‘s turns as the hero, Tom Holland stepped into the role, bringing to life Peter Parker in the ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe.’

His iteration of the character has proven extremely popular with the fans, and the actor is set to headline a third solo feature film for Marvel Studios. However, recently fan speculation began to grow around the actor’s future with the studio, with many believing that Holland is set to leave Marvel for pastures anew. Is that really the case? Has Holland been replaced as Spider-Man? Here’s everything you need to know in that regard!

Is Tom Holland Leaving Marvel?

Following the lukewarm reception to Sony’s 2014 film ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2,’ the studio which holds the cinematic rights to Spider-Man cut a deal with Marvel Studios to reboot the character in the ‘MCU.’ The character was slated to appear in 2016’s ‘Captain America: Civil War‘ and Tom Holland was hired for the part. Initially, Holland signed a deal to play the character in a total of six films, including. He reprised his role as the friendly neighborhood hero in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ which became a critical and commercial success.

Since his debut in the role, Holland has made more live-action on-screen appearances as Spider-Man than any other actor, with five appearances under his belt and a 3rd solo film titled ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ set to arrive later in 2021. For months, there has been speculation that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man iterations will also appear in the movie, making it a live-action “Spider-Verse” movie.

While those rumors remain unsubstantiated, they paved the way for speculation about Holland’s future in the role beyond this film. After a very public breakup between Sony and Marvel Studio in 2019, an agreement was reached that allows Holland to continue as the web crawler for another solo film and an additional film. Some have seen this agreement as a means to wrap up Spider-Man’s story in the “MCU.’

With clouds of uncertainly hovering over the character’s long-term future, fans worried that Holland could be replaced as Spider-Man sooner rather than later. In September, headlines of Marvel replacing Holland began to grab eyeballs over the internet, leading fans to believe that the worst had already happened.

However, we are glad to inform you that this is certainly not the case. Tom Holland isn’t leaving Marvel Studios. Yes, the actor has been replaced, but not in the way you think. Holland does not reprise his role as Peter Parker in the fifth episode of ‘What…If ?’ with actor Hudson Thames stepping in to provide the voice instead. This incident led to misleading headlines creating the entire fiasco.

Holland has been extremely busy in the past couple of years with the actor working on films such as ‘The Devil All the Time,’ ‘Cherry,’ ‘Chaos Walking,’ and ‘Uncharted’ outside his commitments to the ‘MCU.’ Hence, it seems like Holland simply did not have the time in his busy schedule to record his voice for the show.

Holland has previously stated that he would love to keep playing the character of Spider-Man forever and called the role his childhood dream. Therefore, it is hard to see the actor walking away from the part. So now that your concerns over Holland’s future as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man have subsided, you can look forward to watching the actor in the upcoming ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ alongside Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Dr. Stephen Strange in what is expected to be a mind-bending multiversal story.

