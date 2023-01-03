Is Toya Turner’s Gabrielle Leaving New Amsterdam?

The romantic life of Dr. Floyd Reynolds is one of the significant storylines of NBC’s medical series ‘New Amsterdam.’ The show has given considerable importance to his brief togetherness with Lauren Bloom, companionship with Evie Garrison, and polyamorous relationship with Lyn Malvo. In the fifth season, Reynolds forms a connection with Gabrielle, a traveling nurse who has recently joined New Amsterdam. They soon get into an intense casual relationship. In the episode of the season, Gabrielle astounds Floyd by revealing a significant detail concerning her future. The same must have also alarmed the viewers concerning the commitment of actress Toya Turner to the show. Well, let us share everything you need to know about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Happened to Gabrielle?

Gabrielle joins New Amsterdam as a traveling nurse. When Reynolds comes to know about the same, he reconsiders his decision to date her since she may vanish from his life when her brief period in the hospital comes to an end. Gabrielle, on the other hand, expresses her wish to cherish a relationship with Reynolds irrespective of the longevity of the same. She convinces him to think like her, which leads to her union with a shockingly short expiry date. Although Gabrielle constantly reminds him that she will be leaving soon, Reynolds’ mind chooses to not listen to the same so that he can celebrate his time with her.

In the eleventh episode of the fifth season, Reynolds meets his old friend and former classmate Manny, who is in New Amsterdam to consult his son. Reynolds team up with a neurologist and conducts surgery to save his friend’s son. When he faces challenges in the OR, Gabrielle extends her support to him. Reynolds manages to complete the surgery but his happiness gets clouded when Gabrielle reveals to him that she needs to leave the hospital within a week. Along with Reynolds, the viewers must be wondering whether Gabrielle will vanish from the surgeon’s life, opening a gateway for Toya Turner to leave the show. Let’s find out.

Is Toya Turner Leaving New Amsterdam?

As of yet, neither NBC nor Toya Turner has announced the departure of the actress from ‘New Amsterdam.’ In addition, as per IMDb, Turner is part of the cast of the final two episodes of the fifth and final season of the show, indicating that we shouldn’t worry about the actress’ future in the medical drama. Even after revealing that she needs to leave New Amsterdam in a week, Gabrielle lets Reynolds know that she is open to staying at the hospital if he wants the same. In the twelfth episode of the season, we may see Reynolds asking Gabrielle to stay. If that’s the case, Max may make the traveling nurse a permanent part of the hospital for one of his best buddies.

According to Jocko Sims, who plays Reynolds, the surgeon will do everything he can to build a committed relationship with Gabrielle. “Now we’re building on whether or not it [Reynolds and Gabrielle’s relationship] would work out. I hope it does. But he’s definitely going to give it a shot. He’s going to go for it,” Sims told TVLine. Sims’ words make it clear that Reynolds is not going to let Gabrielle depart from his life with a goodbye all of a sudden, which guarantees that the surgeon most likely will ask her to stay in New Amsterdam to make their relationship work. Considering these factors, we believe that Turner most probably will continue featuring in ‘New Amsterdam.’

