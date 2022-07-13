Is Under the Amalfi Sun Based on a True Story?

Italian original family romance movie ‘Under the Amalfi Sun’ (‘Sotto il sole di Amalfi’) is not extraordinary. However, it still holds some charm and nostalgia for the fans of young adult fiction. Martina Pastori helmed the venture infusing the directorial vision with a traveler’s curious eyes. The chronicle follows Vincenzo and Camilla, long-distance lovers who meet on the shores of Amalfi a year after their affair in Riccione. Time passes, and they remain caught in a whirlpool of anxiety and indecision. Although the finale resolves the conflict neatly, you may wonder whether there is a grain of truth in the film’s narrative. Let us quench your curiosity if the thought is ruining your night’s sleep.

Is Under the Amalfi Sun a True Story?

No, ‘Under the Amalfi Sun’ is not based on a true story. However, there remains some truth in the euphoric travel movie ambiance, thanks to the Amalfi setting. The director used the environment to its fullest extent to make the best use of the material. Martina Pastori directed the film from a screenplay penned by Caterina Salvadori, Enrico Vanzina, and Ciro Zecca. The same trio of writers was behind the 2020 Netflix hit ‘Under the Riccione Sun,’ to which this film is a sequel. Both the movies are themed around places – and champion their respective travel destinations.

Enrico Vanzina is a veteran in the industry, known for works such as the crime horror genre mashup ‘Shock Treatment.’ On the other hand, Ciro Zecca also wrote ‘Vetro,’ and ‘Il cervo, l’alce, il capriolo.’ Caterina Salvadori began her career by writing several short film scripts before taking a pivotal role in the 2020 Netflix production. While the film grabbed the attention of the masses amidst the pandemic in full rage, the production team infused the spirit of a travelogue in the movie. The first movie was one of those travel forays with a spark of spontaneity, and the second film retains the same tone and mood.

At the same time, it presents a continuation of the romance trajectory of Vincenzio and Camilla for the fans of the first movie. However, the writers took enough care so that the film also sails smoothly as a standalone venture, even though the deliberately upbeat nature is sometimes a bit distracting. Young Italian actor Lorenzo Zurzolo retained his role from the first film, alongside Ludovica Martino as Camilla. As the stars were already familiar with each other from the first movie, they could portray an effortless dynamic on screen. In the film, the character of Vincenzo is blind.

While Lorenzo Zurzolo essays the character with grace and mindfulness, you may wonder whether the star of ‘Baby’ has any ailment like his on-screen persona. We often mix up reel with real – therefore, fret not, the actor is not visually impaired. On the contrary, he has expressive blue eyes and possesses an athletic build body. After beginning his career in 2007 with ‘Decameron di Daniele Luttazzi,’ the star has reached fame with ‘Young Europe’ and ‘Una Famiglia Perfetta.’ On the other hand, Ludovica Martino also tried her hand with several TV shows, such as ‘Tutto può succedere,’ before landing the offer from Netflix. Moreover, all the other characters embodied their roles effortlessly to create a warm familial feeling. However, while the ambiance seems realistic, the narrative holds little objective truth.

