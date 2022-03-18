Is WeCrashed on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘WeCrashed‘ is a drama miniseries that follows the rise and fall of the infamous startup ‘WeWork’ and its founders Adam Neumann and Rebekah Neumann. It draws its inspiration from the hit podcast ‘WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork’ that was hosted by David Brown. The show hits all the marks in the quality department thanks to the choice of topic, the phenomenal cast, and the amazing direction. The cast for the show includes Oscar winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway along with Kyle Marvin and America Ferrera. We are sure that you can’t wait to watch this chaotic and extravagant series. Here is all you need to know about the same!

What is WeCrashed About?

The show follows the real-life couple Adam Neumann (Jared Leto), an Israeli businessman, and his wife Rebekah Paltrow Neumann (Anne Hathaway), a businesswoman in her own right. The power couple establishes a startup called WeWork in a single coworking space. Through the business acumen of the Neumanns, the company grows into a global brand worth $47 billion within 10 years of its establishment in 2010. However, in 2019 the investors take a look into how this narcissistic and chaotic couple is operating this business and things start following a different trajectory than before. If you want to know how to watch the rise and fall of this business marvel, we have all the information you need.

Is WeCrashed on Netflix?

Netflix does not offer ‘WeCrashed’ to its subscribers, but do not let this news dishearten you. If you are looking forward to a show that displays the financial trainwreck of a business on Netflix, watch ‘Bad Vegan.’ We also recommend checking out the amazing Netflix crime drama ‘Top Boy.’

Is WeCrashed on Hulu?

Sadly, Hulu does not host ‘WeCrashed’ on its platform. However, if the premise of this drama miniseries has drawn your interest, we highly recommend ‘The Dropout‘ and ‘Godfather of Harlem.’ These popular and beloved shows follow a similar premise and are sure to keep you entertained beyond belief.

Is WeCrashed on Amazon Prime?

If you are looking forward to watching ‘WeCrashed’, Amazon Prime is not the place for you but you can use your Prime membership to watch ‘LuLaRich‘ and ‘Billions.’ ‘LulaRich’ is a miniseries about the clothing empire LuLaRoe that was accused of running a pyramid scheme. On the other hand, ‘Billions’ tells the story of U.S. Attorney Chuck Roades going after hedge fund king and popular philanthropist Bobby Axelrod.

Is WeCrashed on HBO Max?

While you cannot use your HBO Max subscription to watch ‘WeCrashed’, it does allow you to choose from a variety of several other great shows like ‘Succession‘ and ‘The Way Down.’ Both these shows follow big financial organizations and the people behind them.

Where to Watch WeCrashed Online?

”WeCrashed’ premiered on Apple TV+ on March 12, 2022. This platform will be best for viewers interested in watching the Jared Leto starrer. To watch ‘WeCrashed on Apple TV+, go right here!

How to Stream WeCrashed for Free?

Apple TV+ offers a 7-day free trial to new users that can be used to watch ‘WeCrashed’ at no charge. We highly encourage our readers to avoid any illegal methods to watch their beloved series as it helps the creators and shows support to your favorite actors!

