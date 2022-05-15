Is Wes Dead or Alive? Did Colby Hollman Leave FTWD?

Wes joining Victor Strand is one of the pivotal developments in the second half of AMC’s post-apocalyptic series ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 7. He realizes that Strand, although evil, is truer to himself than his allies like Luciana, leading him to the Tower. When Howard and John Dorie Sr. die, Wes steps up to become Strand’s deputy.

Wes confronts the need of retrieving Baby Mo from Morgan’s hands to establish himself as a capable general in front of Strand. His attempts to retrieve Mo end up threatening his life. So, is Wes dead or alive? Is his fate an indication of Colby Hollman’s supposed departure from the show? Here’s everything you need to know about the same!

Is Wes Dead or Alive?

When Morgan hands over Baby Mo to Dwight and Sherry, Wes follows the couple to retrieve the baby from them. Wes knows that regaining Mo will help him fill the shoes of the deputy leader of the Tower and his ambitions lead him to Teddy’s bunker, where Dwight and Sherry hide with Mo. However, he doesn’t know that Morgan and Alicia have directed an enormous herd of walkers into the bunker, trapping him and his rangers. The walkers kill the rangers with Wes, who tries his best to stay alive by killing the walkers who come in his way.

Wes most likely will not be able to deal with the innumerable walkers that enter the bunker alone, especially considering the inadequate ammunition with him. Still, we may haven’t seen the last of him in the show. Wes features in the official promo of the fourteenth episode of the seventh season, which makes it evident that he is most likely alive. In the upcoming episode, we can expect to see how Wes seemingly saves his life amid the inflow of the walkers.

Since Dwight and Sherry clear the tunnel to escape from the bunker, there is a possibility that Wes has traced the same steps to avoid getting killed by the walkers. With no other rangers to protect him, Wes may have hidden from Dwight, Sherry, Alicia, and Morgan. After their departure from the site, he may have escaped to the Tower. If that’s not the case, a ranger patrolling the area may have come to his rescue, saving him from the biters.

Did Colby Hollman Leave FTWD?

As of yet, neither AMC nor Colby Hollman has released a statement regarding the actor’s suspected departure from ‘Fear the Walking Dead.’ As mentioned earlier, the official promo of the fourteenth episode of the seventh season is a strong indication that Hollman is still a part of the show. Wes getting trapped in Teddy’s bunker with the walkers was an opportunity for the writers of the show to conclude his storyline if Hollman was expected to leave the show. Since he apparently survives, we believe that we will likely see the actor continue featuring in the upcoming episodes of the series.

In the rest of the season 7 episodes, we may see Wes playing a pivotal part in the war between Alicia and Strand’s forces. His loyalty towards Strand may get tested when he faces his former companions while protecting the Tower. We can also expect to see whether Wes will stand against Strand as John does for the end of Strand’s tyranny.

